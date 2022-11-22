NFL Thanksgiving Schedule: How to Watch Holiday Football Games Online Without Cable

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Food, family and football!

With three different NFL games scheduled to take place on Thanksgiving, we took the liberty of rounding up some of the ways that sports fans can watch and stream games during the holiday.

Although Thanksgiving coincides with Thursday Night Football, you won’t be able to watch Thanksgiving games on Prime Video — at least not this year. The first-ever Black Friday game will stream on Prime Video in 2023.

Read on for scheduling details and ways to watch and stream NFL games from anywhere.

How to Watch NFL Games on Thanksgiving

What football teams are playing on Thanksgiving? The Buffalo Bills vs. Detroit Lions, New York Giants vs. Dallas Cowboys, and New England Patriots vs. Minnesota Vikings.

The NFL’s Thanksgiving triple-header kicks off Thursday (Nov. 24) with the Bills vs. Lions airing at 12:30 a.m. ET/9:30 a.m. PT on CBS and streaming live on Paramount+, where Bebe Rexha and David Guetta are set to perform. The Giants vs. Cowboys game is scheduled to air on Fox at 4:30 p.m. ET/1:30 p.m. PT, with the Jonas Brothers performing during halftime.

Closing out the NFL’s Thanksgiving game day will be the Patriots vs. Vikings airing at 8:20 p.m. ET/5:20 p.m. PT on NBC. The game will also stream live on Peacock (use ExpressVPN to access streaming platforms and certain channels from outside of the U.S.).

Whether you plan to watch live or stream on-demand, there are plenty of options to choose from. If you have cable, feel free to refer to your channel guide for more game day details. You might be able to access NFL games on NBC, Fox and CBS with an antenna, like this budget-friendly option, which is currently on sale for $17 at Amazon.

For those who don’t have cable, satellite, or access to TV through Verizon Fios, T-Mobile, AT&T or another provider, platforms like FuboTV, Sling TV, DirectTV Stream, Vidgo, and Hulu + Live TV provide live and on-demand access to cable and local channels, DVR recording, and more for an affordable price and most include a free trial for up to a week.

Sports lovers can also enjoy games on-the-go with NFL+. Plans start at just $4.99/month after a 7-day free trial to watch live and local primetime games on your phone or tablet and you can cancel anytime.