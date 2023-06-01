Teyana Taylor’s Air Jordan Collab Sells Out in Minutes: Here’s What’s Still Available

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Teyana Taylor is kicking off the month of June on a high note. The Teyana Taylor x Air Jordan 1 Zoom CMFT 2 “A Rose From Harlem” sneaker sold out within minutes of its release on Thursday (June 1).

Luckily, fans can still get their hands on apparel from the Jordan x Teyana Taylor collection while it’s still in stock.

Taylor’s debut collaboration with Jordan Brand represents her “journey as a rose navigating through the concrete” and celebrates “anyone who’s overcome a struggle.” Taylor gifted stars such as Missy Elliott, Lil Wayne, DJ Khaled and Erykah Badu with pairs of the sneakers last month.

The Harlem native stars in the photo campaign for her Jordan collab alongside her mother, grandmother and eldest daughter, Junie. “The evolution of a rose 🌹 From a Bud … to a Bouquet,” Taylor wrote on Instagram on Wednesday before explaining that her youngest daughter, Rue, was asleep during the shoot. “I present my Nana, My Mama, and My Seed. (Rue was knocked … but we can say she was planted).”

The Teyana Taylor x Air Jordan 1 Zoom CMFT 2 “A Rose From Harlem” sneaker sold out and fans are not happy with “bots” apparently flooding the app. “It sucks your actual fans had to compete against bots,” one follower wrote in Taylor’s Instagram comments. “I placed my order at exactly 9 am and still didn’t get them. I’m so hurt.”

For those who are willing to pay a price increase, the sold-out shoe is available on resale sites such as StockX, Goat and Fight Club.

Taylor’s “street and sporty” apparel collection, channels “early-2000s New York aesthetic and Jordan DNA.” The collection, which is priced from $60 to $175 and available in sizes ranging from XS (0-2) to XXL (20-22), includes fleece joggers, a mesh long sleeve top, tank tops, T-shirts and a $750 varsity jacket with beautifully embroidered rose on the chest and a floral interpretation of the Jumpman logo on the back.

Shop pieces from the Jordan x Teyana Taylor apparel collection below.

