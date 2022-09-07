‘Tell Me Lies’: How to Watch the Drama Series for Free

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Tell Me Lies is now streaming on Hulu. The first three episodes in the drama series, exploring a toxic and complicated relationship that unfolds over the course of eight years, arrived on the streaming platform on Wednesday (Sept. 7).

The story revolves around Lucy Albright (Grace Van Patten), a college freshman who meets her new love interest, Stephen DeMarco (Jackson White), at a party. The pair quickly fall for each other, but what starts as an average campus romance evolves into an emotional entanglement that leaves Grace unsure of what to believe.

The 10-episode series, executive produced by Emma Roberts, written by Mona Mira and directed by Erin Feeley, is adapted from Carola Lovering’s best-selling novel of the same name. Read on for details on how to stream the show for free.

How to Watch Tell Me Lies on Hulu for Free

Tell Me Lies is a Hulu original series that streams at no extra charge to subscribers. If you’re not subscribed, Hulu is currently offering a free 30-day trial to test out the platform.

Monthly subscriptions start at $6.99 for the ad-supported plan, or $12.99 to stream ad-free, but there’s a price hike coming next month. Beginning Oct. 10, Hulu’s commercial tier will cost $14.99 a month and the commercial-free tier will increase to $7.99 a month.

Looking for ways to save? Streaming subscriptions can add up, but there are a few ways to watch free or save on your overall bill. For starters, Hulu allows up to six user profiles under one account, which means that you can potentially stream under a family members or friend’s account for free (be sure to ask first!).

Another easy way to save: Hulu’s annual plan. The yearly subscription starts at $69.99 and saves you up to 16% compared to the monthly plan. Meanwhile, Hulu + Live TV is on sale for $49.99 a month for the first three months which saves you $60. This limited offer ends Oct. 15.

Want more ways to save? Students can subscribe to Hulu for just $1.99 a month for the ad-supported plan or try out Spotify’s Student Premium ($4.99 a month after free trial), which includes Hulu and Showtime for just $4.99 a month.

You can also bundle Hulu with Disney+ and ESPN+ ($13.99 a month) to save on all three platforms at once. Verizon customers may be eligible to receive a six-month free subscription to the Disney+ bundle which gets you a free subscription to Hulu as well. Click here for more info.

Hulu houses an array of original series, movies and documentaries. The lineup of programs includes Only Murders in the Building, Candy, The Handmaid’s Tale, Dopesick, Prey, Conversations with Friends, Life & Beth, Love, Victor, Fresh, No Exit, How I Met Your Father, Mike, Solar Opposites, Utopia Falls and Nine Perfect Strangers.

