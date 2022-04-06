Technics Is Releasing Limited-Edition Turntables to Celebrate 50 Years of the SL-12OO ML Series

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Technics is celebrating 50 years since the SL-1200 series was released with a limited batch of SL-1200 M7L direct drive turntable dropping this summer. Announced on Wednesday (April 6), the special-edition model, based on the SL-1200MK7 that was released in 2019, will be available in seven colors including red, black, blue, white, green, beige and yellow.

The different colors “reflect the street culture that continues to inspire generations of DJs,” according to a news release. Only 12,000 turntables will be released globally.

The SL-1200M7L retails for $1,099.99 and will be available for pre-order on Thursday (April 7). The device will begin shipping in July.

These specialized turntables feature a tone arm anodized in a golden hue, while the top panel has a special badge with an engraved serial number unique to the limited-edition model.

Additional features include a slip mat with a gold-colored logo, a coreless direct drive motor achieving stable rotation free of cogging and powerful torque, a highly sensitive yet robust tonearm that accurately reads the signal engraved in the record groove, two-layer structure platter with improved vibration damping performance, a high rigidity cabinet and high damping insulator to thoroughly shut-out all vibrations (even during harsh operation conditions), starting torque/brake speed adjustment function, pitch control function enabling accurate and stable pitch adjustment, reverse play function that expands the flexibility of DJ playing styles, and stylus illuminator featuring a high-brightness and long-life LED.

Technics, which is a division of Panasonic, introduced the first SP-10 designed by engineer Shuichi Obata, in 1970. The SL-1200 was released two years later and the SL-1200 MK2 arrived in 1979. The legendary turntables have amassed a cult following and have been used by hip-hop legends such as Kool Herc, Grandmaster Flash and the late Jam Master Jay.

The limited-edition SL-1200M7L turntables will be available at retailers such as Sweetwater Sound, B&H Photo, Guitar Center, Rock and Soul, and Turntable Labs.

Additionally, Technics will host an SL-1200 series 50th anniversary event on Thursday (April 7) featuring seven DJs live streaming from around the world. The global online event takes place from 9 a.m. ET until 4 p.m. ET. and will be streamed live on Boiler Room TV.