Taylor Swift Brought Her Signature Red Lip to the VMAs: How to Re-Create the Look

Taylor Swift sported a showstopping red lip to the 2022 VMAs -- here's where you can buy the same lipstick online for $32.

Taylor Swift
Taylor Swift at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards held at Prudential Center on Aug. 28, 2022 in Newark, New Jersey. Bryan Bedder for Variety

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Taylor Swift had quite the night at the 2022 MTV VMAs. The 32-year-old singer, whose All Too Well: The Short Film won video of the year, best long-form video and best direction, stunned in a sparkling Oscar De La Renta gown complete with diamond earrings and her signature red lip.

Swift coupled the showstopping red lip with a sharp cat eye and crystal embellishments for an added dose of glam. The look was created by makeup artist Pat McGrath, using products from the Pat McGrath Labs collection.

For fans who want to rock the look, McGrath shared a product breakdown and step-by-step tutorial via Instagram on Sunday (Aug. 28). Re-create Swift’s red lip by using Pat McGrath Labs PermaGel Ultra Lip Pencil in blood lust to line the lips, PermaGel Ultra Lip Pencil in deep dive for the outer corners and finally, top it off with LiquiLUST matte lipstick in vivid blue red ($32).

Taylor Swift's Red Lipstick at the
PMG Labs

LiquiLUST: Legendary Wear Matte Lipstick (Vivid Blue Red)
$32
Buy Now 1

Available at Sephora and PatMcGrath.com, this fan-favorite, matte lipstick is made to cover your lips in an ultra-velvety veil of deeply saturated colour, with up to 12 hours of long wear and no smudging or transferring. PMG Labs’ LiquiLUST is available in a range of shades, including the vivid blue red shade that Swift wore along with lush pink, warm nudes, deep bronze.

For Swift’s perfect cat-eye, McGrath used Perma Precision Liquid Eyeliner and FetishEYES Mascara. Other products used for Swift’s VMAs glam include Sublime Perfection primer, foundation, concealer and setting powder.

On her cheeks, McGrath used Divine Blush in nude venus and divine rose and Skin Fetish Highlighter + Balm Duo in nude.

But back to the red lip! What makes red lipstick so great? It’s timeless, looks good with any outfit and you can wear it from day to night. Swift, for example, sported her red lip to the VMAs and the after-party, where she wore a custom, blue Moschino romper and Alexander McQueen Butterfly Glitter Ankle Strap Platform Sandals ($1,090.00).

For additional red options, check out our round up of must-have red lipsticks and other classic shades.

