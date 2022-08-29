Taylor Swift Brought Her Signature Red Lip to the VMAs: How to Re-Create the Look

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Taylor Swift had quite the night at the 2022 MTV VMAs. The 32-year-old singer, whose All Too Well: The Short Film won video of the year, best long-form video and best direction, stunned in a sparkling Oscar De La Renta gown complete with diamond earrings and her signature red lip.

Swift coupled the showstopping red lip with a sharp cat eye and crystal embellishments for an added dose of glam. The look was created by makeup artist Pat McGrath, using products from the Pat McGrath Labs collection.

For fans who want to rock the look, McGrath shared a product breakdown and step-by-step tutorial via Instagram on Sunday (Aug. 28). Re-create Swift’s red lip by using Pat McGrath Labs PermaGel Ultra Lip Pencil in blood lust to line the lips, PermaGel Ultra Lip Pencil in deep dive for the outer corners and finally, top it off with LiquiLUST matte lipstick in vivid blue red ($32).

For Swift’s perfect cat-eye, McGrath used Perma Precision Liquid Eyeliner and FetishEYES Mascara. Other products used for Swift’s VMAs glam include Sublime Perfection primer, foundation, concealer and setting powder.

On her cheeks, McGrath used Divine Blush in nude venus and divine rose and Skin Fetish Highlighter + Balm Duo in nude.

But back to the red lip! What makes red lipstick so great? It’s timeless, looks good with any outfit and you can wear it from day to night. Swift, for example, sported her red lip to the VMAs and the after-party, where she wore a custom, blue Moschino romper and Alexander McQueen Butterfly Glitter Ankle Strap Platform Sandals ($1,090.00).

For additional red options, check out our round up of must-have red lipsticks and other classic shades.