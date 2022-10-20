Taylor Swift’s ‘Midnights’ Trailer Will Debut During Thursday Night Football: How to Watch for Free

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Countdown to Midnights! Taylor Swift will premiere the trailer for her heavily anticipated album during tonight’s (Oct. 20) Thursday Night Football game between the New Orleans Saints and Arizona Cardinals.

The Grammy winner made the announcement in a video posted on Twitter on early Thursday. “Hey guys it’s Taylor, if you tune in to the Thursday Night Football game on Amazon Prime, I’m going to be showing a first look at the secret projects that I’ve been working on very hard for a very long time, for the Midnights album,” Swift explains in the short clip. “You would see it before the Midnights album came out, so meet me there?”

Midnights teaser trailer tonight during the 3rd quarter of Thursday Night Football on @primevideo so … meet me there? pic.twitter.com/hr8ii9Oinj — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) October 20, 2022

The Midnights teaser is scheduled to debut during the third quarter of the NFL game. Kickoff begins at at 8:15 p.m. ET/5:15 PT on Prime Video (live coverage begins at 7:00 p.m. ET/4:00 p.m. PT).

If you’re a certified Swiftie, who doesn’t have Prime Video (or may not be familiar with the dashboard), here’s how you can check out the teaser for free.

If you’re already subscribed to Amazon Prime of Prime Video, click here to stream Thursday Night Football. If you’re logged in from a mobile device, you’ll need the Prime Video app to stream on your smart phone or another device.

To watch Thursday Night Football on a TV, simply open the Prime Video app. The TNF logo should be featured in the carousel on the top left corner of your TV screen, if not, navigate to the search bar and enter “Thursday Night Football.”

