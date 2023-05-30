Drop Everything: Taylor Swift’s ‘Karma’ Video Dress Is 50 Percent Off Right Now

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Talk about good karma for Taylor Swift fans! On Friday (May 26), Swifties were surprised with the premiere of the Midnights singer’s music video “Karma” featuring Ice Spice. Within the visual were a mix of fashion-forward styles including a Coach dress that’s currently 50% off.

As we attempt to recreate the Eras tour wardrobe on a budget, her “Karma” dress features an under-$500 price tag that’s so good we just couldn’tmkeep it from you. We recommend snagging it ASAP, though, as practically all of Swift’s outfits (including her $200 floral dress) sell out fast. The gingham dress is still in stock, but with only a few sizes left, it’s bound to be sold out soon. Don’t worry, though, we also included some similar styles.

The sweet, delicate minidress features a black-and-white gingham design with a Peter Pan-style collar, and is on sale for $275. What’s also notable is the cherry design running vertically from the collar to the mid-bodice, creating the illusion of a fruity tie.

Coach – Gingham Tie Collar Mini Dress $275 $550 50% off% OFF Buy Now 1

The Coach Gingham Tie Collar Mini Dress is the simple yet adorable addition your summer lineup needs. You can spot the look in action as Swift skips down a yellow brick road in her “Karma” music video.

ASOS

New Look Contrast Trim Collar Mini Smock Dress $25.90 $37 30% off% OFF Buy Now 1

Featuring a contrasting collar trim and a button-down front, this mini smock dress boasts fun and flirty with its flowy skirt and black-and-white polka-dot print. As an added bonus, the polyester material will be lightweight and soft enough for all day wear.

Madewell

Madewell – Cuff Sleeve Button-Front Tiered Mini Dress $104.50 $118 11% off% OFF Buy Now 1

Madewell’s Tiered Mini Dress will add a little prep to your step as it exudes a preppy build featuring a tiered design with cuffed shoulders and contrasting buttons. Pair it over a collared shirt for a more dressed up appearance or wear it alone — it’s that versatile.

Amazon

Allegra K Peter Pan Collar Flowy Short Sleeve Ruffle Dress $16.99 $29.99 43% OFF Buy Now From Amazon 1

We’re mesmerized over this floral minidress featuring the signature Peter Pan collar like the one seen on the dress in Swift’s video. It’s also decorated with a tie ribbon you can personalize to your liking, and is available in 10 shades.

Amazon

Dokuritu Summer Lantern Sleeve Square Neck Dress $36.99 Buy Now From Amazon 1

Prairie girl meets cottagecore vibes in with this mini tiered gingham dress by Dokuritu. It comes with a smocked bodice and puff sleeves for a delicate dreamy look that’s perfect for frolicking in a field of wildflowers — or your closest park.

Beginning Boutique

Beginning Boutique – Penelope Mini Dress $79.99 Buy Now 1

We couldn’t help but add this cutout dress as an edgier version of the look, as it’s perfect for those hot summer temps. It’s even completely backless for those who want to show some skin, while the puff sleeves soften the whole look.

Watch the “Karma” music video below.