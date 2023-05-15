Taylor Swift’s Floral Date-Night Dress Is Sold Out — But Swifties Can Shop the Look for $39

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Taylor Swift hit the town in a $200 dress that’s perfect for spring and summer. For Swifties who can’t get enough of the “Anti-hero” singer’s style, we searched the web to find a few alternatives to the dress that she wore last week during an outing at New York City’s Casa Cipriani with rumored new beau Matt Healey.

Explore Explore Taylor Swift See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

The Deon Sofia Dress ($198) worn by Swift is available in yellow, blue and pink and sizes XXS-XXL. Made from a blend of cotton and viscose, the stylish dress features a fitted bodice with decorative tie, short puffed sleeves and a shovel-shape neckline.

Related Cole Swindell Fought Through Taylor Swift Eras Tour Traffic to Pick Up Engagement Ring

It’s no secret that Swift loves a long, flowing comfortable dress. The Grammy-winning singer-songwriter has worn several boho-style maxi dresses during her Eras Tour.

Doen

Doen Sofia Dress $198 (click to join waitlist) Buy Now 1

Unfortunately, the Sofia dress sold out in all three colors — but you can click the buy button above to join the waitlist to be notified when the dress is back in stock. In the meantime, check below for affordable alternatives to shop.

Taylor Swift’s Yellow Floral Dress — How to Shop the Look

This floral dress from Amazon is a perfect dupe of Swift’s outfit — and it’s more than half the price. The dress is available in sizes S-XL and eight colors, including yellow, black floral, green and red.

Amazon

Floerns Women’s Ditsy Floral Sweetheart Puff Sleeve A Line Midi Dress Yellow M $38.99 Buy Now From Amazon 1

For more floral options, this adorable Flutter Sleeve Plissé Midi Dress retails for just $79 at Nordstrom. The cute dress has layered ruffled sleeves, plissé pleats and smocked waist. Another great option, this smocked dress from Lulu’s ($96) serves up a similar design to Swift’s dress at a fraction of the price.

When it comes to fashion, Swift is great at blending high and low pieces like the Rebecca Minkoff Mara Saddle Bag that she wore during another NYC outing.

A fashionable flashback. @taylorswift13 totes a no longer available #RebeccaMinkoff bag not seen since 2016. See all previous occasions here https://t.co/llOHhMJJtk pic.twitter.com/TesmBd4UZb — Taylor Swift Style (@tswiftstyle) April 18, 2023

The bag is no longer available at Rebecca Minkoff, but you can find it on resale sites such as eBay, Poshmark and sites that you might not expect, like Costco.com, or shop alternatives like the bag pictured below (it’ll look cute with your new floral dress too).

Amazon

KKXIU Casual Flap Saddle Crossbody Bags for Women Purses and Handbags with Tassel (Z-Black) $26.99 $39.99 33% OFF Buy Now From Amazon 1

This faux-leather saddle bag can be worn as an everyday bag or for special occasions. The purse is available in a ton of colors, including black, brown, grey, pink and yellow.