Want to Eat Like Taylor Swift? Here’s How to Make One of Her Favorite Restaurant Dishes at Home

Ever wanted to eat like Taylor Swift? Taco Tuesday is the perfect time to make the Swift-approved tuna tartare tacos and mango salsa recipe courtesy of Chef Jeanie Roland, owner of Ella’s Food & Drink, which is located near the Grammy winner’s Rhode Island home.

Chef Jeanie taught the “All Too Well” singer and Lorde how to prepare the dish, which serves up a “unique take on a universally loved staple.” The fusion tacos combine fresh sushi-grade tuna with punchy ingredients such as sesame oil and fresh ginger served in a “wan-taco” instead of a traditional tortilla.

With Memorial Day around the corner, this taco recipe can double as a menu option for the upcoming holiday weekend or a summer party. But you’ll need a few key ingredients first, including sushi-grade tuna, grape seed oil, sesame seed oil, orange juice, soy sauce, sugar, ginger root and wonton wrappers.

Not sure if you have everything on the list? If you’re an Amazon Prime member, have your groceries delivered to your home (or pick them up) through Amazon Fresh.

What is Amazon Fresh? The service is included in your Prime membership, and offers same-day grocery delivery and pick-up in select locations. (Click here to join Prime for free for the first month.)

The online and physical grocery store houses a huge selection of food, drinks and other essentials from Amazon Fresh, Whole Foods Market, and other markets depending on your location. Customers who use Amazon Fresh can schedule a one-hour pickup or a two-hour delivery window in more than 2,000 cities and towns around the U.S.

Amazon Fresh also provides contact-free delivery options, affordable prices, weekly deals and curated menus for Memorial Day and other holidays. Need more grocery delivery options? Get same-day delivery through apps such as InstaCart, DoorDash and Postmates.

Swifties can create more of Chef Jeanie’s recipes inspired by her flagship Florida and Rhode Island restaurants in her new cookbook, The Perfect Caper Home Cooking. See below for the full recipe for tuna tartare tacos with mango salsa.

Tuna Tartare Tacos

Makes 8 to 10 tacos

8 oz. sushi-grade tuna, finely diced

3 tbsp grape seed oil

1 tbsp sesame oil

2 tbsp orange juice

2 tsp light soy sauce

1 tsp sugar

1 tsp sea salt

2 tsp jalapeños, diced

1 ½ tsp fresh ginger root, grated

2 tbsp scallions

2 tbsp fresh cilantro

1 package wonton wrappers

1 cup deep-frying oil (such as canola or corn)

Wasabi tobiko (optional garnish)

To make an ice bath, fill a large bowl with water and ice and set aside. Place chopped tuna in a medium-size bowl. Stir grapeseed and sesame oils together in a small bowl; pour oil mixture over the tuna so it’s fully coated. Place the tuna-oil mixture over the ice bath so it stays chilled as you work. Stir in remaining ingredients; mixture should feel slightly sticky. Cover with plastic wrap and refrigerate. Heat oil in a heavy skillet until it reaches 350F. Fry wontons for about 10 to 20 seconds each. To cool in a taco shape, drape them over a surface such as a wooden rolling pin, a few cutting boards pushed together or the slats of an oven rack. Fill tacos with tuna tartare and top with mango salsa (recipe below) and wasabi tobiko.

Mango Salsa

Makes about ¾ cup

1 ripe mango, finely diced

1 jalapeño, finely diced

1 tbsp. chopped fresh cilantro

1 tbsp. chopped scallion

1 tsp. agave syrup

1 tsp. orange juice

1 tbsp. grape seed oil

salt and white pepper (to taste)

Place all ingredients in a medium-size bowl and stir until well-combined.