Taylor Swift’s Chic Earrings Are a Must-Have Accessory: Shop the Exact Pair Here

Add these Taylor Swift-approved accessories from Jennifer Zeuner to outfits to complete your day and night looks.

Taylor Swift huggie earrings
Taylor Swift performs onstage during "Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour" at SoFi Stadium on August 09, 2023 in Inglewood, California. Kevin Winter/TAS23/Getty Images

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

With the first leg of Taylor Swift’s tour behind us, we have weeks before she kicks off her international Eras tour dates. To pass the time, the Midnights singer has been seen stepping out in fashionable looks that we’re just clamoring to add into our own outfit rotations.

Taylor Swift

Swift has been creating summer trends from her sold-out floral dress to bringing back the classic skort look. The real challenge is grabbing her exact looks before they’re sold-out as fans have notably been selling out both her stadium tour and fashion selections.

Most recently, the 33-year-old was spotted in New York City sporting a maxi dress and black platform shoes, according to the Instagram account @taylorswiftstyled. The social media account tracks and posts the artist’s style including these chic earrings from Jennifer Zeuner — and they’re still in stock!

If you’ve been on the hunt for some of the best Taylor Swift Outfits to wear outside of her Eras tour wardrobe, these huggie earrings will help complete your everyday or dressed up styles.

Keep reading to shop the exact pair Swift wore below.

gold huggie earrings with chain

Jennifer Zeuner

Tasha Earrings
$154
Buy Now 1

These huggies are unlike the traditional pair as it comes with an Italian chain drop with stones decorating the tip of each. While more of a splurge at $154, it’s worth it as they come in three materials: 14K yellow gold-plated silver, sterling silver and 14K gold that’re durable and long-lasting. The jewelry is versatile enough to pair with everyday looks like jeans and a white t-shirt or for more dressed up occasions that require a cocktail dress or trousers.

For more product recommendations, check out our roundups of Selena Gomez’s denim maxi skirt trend, the best NewJeans outfits and Billie Eilish outfits.

