Taylor Swift’s Fans Can Experience Her Music With This Candlelight Concert: Here’s How to Get Tickets

Taylor Swift attends the "All Too Well" New York Premiere on No. 12, 2021 in New York City.

Want to hear Taylor Swift’s music under the gentle glow of candlelight? If you’re looking for an intimate way to experience the Grammy winner’s song catalog, then you might want to attend this candlelit musical tribute to the pop star kicking off in New York in May.

Candlelight: A Tribute to Taylor Swift will take place at St. Ann & the Holy Trinity Church in Brooklyn on May 13. The event will feature the Highline String Quartet, with shows offered at 6:30 and 9 p.m. “Shake It Off,” “Cardigan,” “Love Story,” “Blank Space,” “Enchanted,” “Wear Are Never Ever Getting Back Together,” “Invisible String,” “All Too Well,” “Wildest Dreams,” “Lover” “I Knew You Were Trouble” and “You Belong with Me” are included on the tentative performance list.

Tickets for Candlelight: A Tribute to Taylor Swift range from $35 to $65, although the lower-priced tickets are already sold out for Friday, May 13. You can, however, purchase $65 tickets for the show. Tickets are moving fast, though, so act fast to secure your seat.

Attendees under 16 years of age must be accompanied by an adult, with minimum age to attend being 10. There are also tickets still available for upcoming shows on June 3, Sept. 2, Oct. 7, Nov. 4 and Dec. 9.

A West Coast version of the candlelight tribute to Swift’s music was held in Los Angeles at the historical Immanuel Presbyterian Church from Feb. 17 to March 10.

The East Coast installment is part of Fever’s Candlelight series, which “brings the magic of a live, multi-sensory musical experience to awe-inspiring locations” that are usually not used for concert tributes.

Other upcoming candlelit concert tributes launching in May include Candlelight: A Tribute to Amy Winehouse at the Williamsburg Hotel, Candlelight: Jazz Legends of R&B, Candlelight: A Tribute to ABBA, Candlelight: A Tribute to Adele and Candlelight K-Pop: A Tribute to BTS.