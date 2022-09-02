Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert: When & How to Watch for Free

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Foo Fighters and Taylor Hawkins’ family are planning a special tribute to the late rocker. The Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert will include two concerts, the first of which is being held at London’s Wembley Stadium on Saturday (Sept. 3) and will stream live on Paramount+.

Dave Grohl, Nate Mendel, Chris Shiflett, Pat Smear and Rami Jafee and the Hawkins family are joining forces to “celebrate the life, music and love of their husband, father, brother and bandmate,” reads a message on the Foo Fighters website.

“Music is a powerful connector, and we are honored to commemorate Taylor Hawkins’ enduring legacy by bringing together Paramount’s portfolio of brands and assets to build even deeper connections with his global fan base,” said Bob Bakish, Paramount’s president and CEO.

Added Bruce Gillmer, president of music, music talent, programming & events, Paramount and chief content officer, music at Paramount+, “Taylor was not only an incredible drummer and musician but truly one of the most passionate super fans of music the world has seen. His infectious energy and unique talent will continue to live on through his vast body of work. Together with the Foo Fighters and the Hawkins family, we look forward to leveraging Paramount’s global scale to mirror Taylor’s worldwide impact through this special tribute concert for audiences everywhere.”

The tribute will feature Travis Barker, Nandi Bushell, Martin Chambers, Chevy Metal, Chris Chaney, Nile Rodgers, Stewart Copeland, Mark Ronson, Kesha, Luke Spiller, Brian Johnson, Josh Freese and other recording artists, along with a special appearance from Dave Chappelle and Chris Rock.

A second tribute concert will take place at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles on Sept. 27. Read on for details on all the ways to stream Saturday’s tribute for free.

How to Watch the Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert Online for Free

Live coverage of the Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert will begin at 11:30 a.m. ET/8:30 a.m. PT/4:30 p.m. BST. The concert will stream on Paramount+ domestically, and Pluto TV internationally.

Not familiar with Paramount+? Monthly packages start at $4.99 for ad-supported plans, or $9.99 for commercial-free streaming, plus live and local channels. Paramount+ is the main streaming destination for MTV, BET, Comedy Central, Nickelodeon and other networks under ViacomCBS.

You’ll find a bunch of exclusive shows and movies on Paramount+ including 1883, The Offer, All Store Shore, Evil, Orphan: First Kill, Jerry & Marge Go Large, Honor Society, RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars, Mayor of Kingstown, Seal Team, Star Trek Discovery, Picard, Before I Forget, iCarly, Rugrats, and The Stand.

Paramount+ $4.99/month after free 7-day trial Buy Now 1

The platform offers a one-week trial at sign up, and if you’re a Walmart+ subscriber, you get free Paramount+ with your membership. Paramount+ is also available through Prime Video.

In addition to monthly streaming packages, Paramount+ offers annual plans (starting at $49.99 a year), student discounts, and a bundle deal with Showtime for $7.99 a month (regular 13.99 a month). The limited bundle ends Oct. 2.

Find more ways to get a free Paramount+ subscription here. Click the red buy button above to launch your free trial.

Paramount+ subscribers can use ExpressVPN to access the platform from outside of the U.S. The Taylor Hawkins tribute concert will be available on MTV’s YouTube channels as well. On-demand access to the tribute concert will be available Saturday on Paramount+ and Pluto TV, and MTV TV VOD starting the week of September 5.

Additionally, CBS will broadcast an hourlong version of the concert on Saturday from 10-11 p.m. ET.

MTV will also air the one-hour special across its channels around the globe, starting in Latin America on Saturday and other international territories on Sunday (Sept. 4). An extended, two-hour compilation is will air globally in September.

For those who don’t have access to cable, but want to stream MTV and other cable channels, Hulu + Live TV, Direct TV Stream and Philo are just some of the streaming platforms that offer live and on-demand cable and local channels for less than $70 a month.