Tatcha’s Fukubiki Event: How to Score Free Beauty Products from the Celeb-Fave Brand

Celebrity-favorite skincare brand Tatcha is celebrating summer with its Fukubiki event, which honors its roots by rewarding you with good fortune through free beauty products.

From now until Aug. 20, you can score up to four mini products using the code FORTUNE23 when you spend up to $200. How does it work? Once you reach $100, you’ll be able to choose two free gifts while orders of $200 and over will get you four free gifts — just make sure to enter the promo code at checkout.

What free minis can your score? Around 31 of the brand’s bestselling products are up available as freebies such as the Dewy Serum, Silk Cream, Indigo Overnight Repair, Kissu Lip Mask and more. Each one is valued around $30, which means you can get up to $120+ in free products from this limited-time event.

No products are off limits during this event either, which means you can stock up on new beauty products and artists favorites. Add everything from Selena Gomez’s favorite Dewy Skin Cream, Doja Cat’s go-to cleansing balm, the Rice Wash Teyana Taylor has previously praised and more.

Keep reading to learn more about the origin behind the event and shop the celeb favorites below.

What is Fukubiki?

Just like the brand, Fukubiki originated in Japan and is a traditional lottery that people participated in to try and win prizes. The brand estimates that the custom started in 702 by Emperor Shomu who held a New Year’s Eve party “where strips of paper were drawn for prizes,” according to the website. Today, it has been modernized with brands embracing its celebration of good fortune by providing shoppers with anything from mystery bags to discounts.

Tatcha has incorporated this tradition into its summer celebrations that include up to four complimentary minis as well as a unique fortune that comes with your order.

Gomez has been known to use the Dewy Skin Cream, which not only has a 4.8 star rating, but uses Japanese purple rice that’s packed with antioxidants to help moisturize, plump and hydrate skin.

The Camellia One Step Face Cleansing Oil has previously been stated to be Doja Cat’s must-have product for her post-performing beauty routine. The formula aims to act as a 2-in-1 product that helps cleanse the skin and remove makeup using a mix of rice, green tea, Japanese camellia oil and algae.

For Taylor, this Rice Wash has been mentioned as an essential in her skincare routine — and we can see why. It currently sits at a 4.8 star rating and contains ingredients like Japanese rice powder and pH-neutral amino acid to help soften and balance skin.

And for those just getting into skincare, this Starter Ritual comes with everything you may need to get your routine started. Choose what type of skin you have and you’ll receive around five products that’ll last up to two weeks and will introduce you to a range of the brand’s products while helping to assist with your skincare concerns.

