Taco Bell x Crocs: How to Slide Your Feet Into the New Collaboration

Taco Bell and Crocs have teamed up for a collaboration you never knew you needed, until now. The two brands have reimagined Crocs’ Mellow Slide and turned it into one of the hottest shoes of the summer — like, hotter than Taco Bell’s Diablo sauce.

This new launch aims to encourage fans of the fast-food chain and comfy footwear brand to “Live Más” with each step, like Taco Bell’s slogan states.

Both brands debuted the new slides via Instagram on Monday, captioning the post, “Live Más. Stay Mellow. Taco Bell x @crocs is here starting 6/28.”

The shoes will be available nationwide on the Crocs website on June 28, but Taco Bell rewards members will have a shot at snagging a pair even earlier. Rewards members who have reached FIRE! Tier status may receive a message via their Taco Bell app inbox on June 20 with an exclusive link granting them priority access to Crocs.com.

Only a limited amount of the unique slides will be available, which means once they’re sold out, they’re gone for good (unless they land on resale sites like StockX or eBay).

For Crocs and Taco Bell, this partnership aligned with their mission to bring customers’ passions and interests to life.

“This collaboration delivers on what both of our brands do best — listening to our fans and bringing their ideas to life in fun and unexpected ways,” said Crocs’ chief marketing officer Heidi Cooley in a press release. “We know it doesn’t get much better than kicking back in comfort with a Cheesy Gordita Crunch, so pairing our Mellow Slide with Taco Bell is the perfect combo!”

It’s also not the first time Taco Bell has created merch for their customers to enjoy. Back in 2019, the brand opened a pop-up hotel featuring a Taco Shop hotel gift shop in Palm Springs, California. The Bell: A Taco Bell Hotel & Resort offered up swimwear, sunglasses, sauce-packet pool floats and more poolside gear. The same items were also available online for non-hotel guests to enjoy.

Make sure to mark your calendar for June 28 (or June 20, if you’re a rewards member) to get your hands on the Taco Bell x Crocs collaboration. For more footwear recommendations, see our roundups of sold-out celebrity Crocs collabs and deals on men’s sneakers.