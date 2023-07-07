Blow on the Go: Here’s Why the T3 Afar Hair Dryer Makes a Perfect Travel Companion

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Summer travel is in full swing which is as good reason to re-up on those travel necessities. But it’s not just luggage, portable chargers and Airtags that should be on your shopping list, your hair could use some love too.

Whatever your preference: natural hair, dyed hair or protective styles like braids, wigs and extensions, a portable hair dryer can work wonders. If you travel a lot than you probably already know that hotels sometimes have the best hair dryers (and conditioners).

But here’s an option that you can bring along on your next trip. The T3 Afar Hair Dryer ($179.99) is tailor made for travel. The micro hair dryer promises “salon-quality hair care on the go” and it actually lives up to the hype.

For Black women, like myself who wear their hair natural, T3 Afar is a good choice that gets the job done in a short period of time, but it might not be a great for the natural hair girlies with extremely thick and/or long hair (not that it won’t work, but it might take longer). Luckily, the hair dryer has six heat and speed combinations and a concentrator nozzle to “dry evenly with a wide volume of hair,” according to use guide.

Wash day can stretch on for hours at a time, especially for those of us with kinky or curly hair. Washing, conditioning and detangling can be an ordeal within itself, but the Afar Dryer gave me some wash day relief because it cut down on my overall drying time by about 50%, which is great when you’re traveling and need to get your hair dried quickly.

The Afar also works much better (and faster) than some of the cheaper hair dryers that I’ve had for a couple of years: Conair 1875 Styler ($31.99) and Hot Tools Signature Ionic Hair Dryer ($49.16).

Plus, it’s very cute. With its sleek, ergonomic design, satin blush colorway and gold accents, this travel size dryer looks as good as it works. It’s compact with a foldable handle and includes a travel tote designed to fit in your suitcase, duffle bag or large purse.

The T3 Afar is 25% lighter and 30% smaller than the full-size T3 hair dryer. It’s equipped with the powerful T3 IonAir Technology for fast and gentle drying, and an ion generator that “saturates airflow with negative ions ” to give the hair a smooth, shiny finish. The intelligent design includes a built-in switch for universal voltage compatibility, which means that it can be used anywhere in the world without a convertor. And at under $200, it’s much cheaper than the Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer and the RevAir Reverse Hair Dryer and despite being designed for travel, T3 works just fine at home.

The T3 Afar Travel Hair Dryer is available at major retailers like Ulta Beauty, Sephora, Best Buy and Amazon as well as T3.com.

