SZA x Crocs: This Is How Fans Can Shop the Limited Collection Before It’s Gone

Fans have until May 7 at 12 p.m. ET to enter the drawing for a chance to purchase the SZA x Crocs limited collection.

SZA x Crocs
SZA x Crocs Courtesy of Sage Adams

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

SZA is readying the release of her first-ever Crocs collaboration. Fans have until Friday (May 7) at 12 p.m. ET to visit crocs.com to enter the drawing for a chance to purchase the SZA x Crocs collection.

The limited collection will feature Crocs Classic Clog ($70) and Crocs Classic Slide ($40) designed in an earthy pattern and covered in charms.

Those who have been selected for purchase will be notified via email within 12 hours of the drawing coming to a close. If you win the drawing, your card will be charged $40 or $70 depending on the shoe you choose. Quantities are limited to one shoe per customer.

Grounded in the Grammy winner’s distinct style, the SZA x Crocs Classic Clog is designed in a woodgrain pattern with colorful custom Jibbitz charms representing totems that keep SZA “grounded, calm, and collected.”

Like the Classic Clogs, the SZA x Crocs woodgrain slides are loaded with bright and inspiring Jibbitz charms and you can wear them comfortably with or without socks.

SZA x Crocs Collab
SZA x Crocs Sage Adams

In honor of Mental Health Awareness Month, SZA and Crocs teamed up with three advocates — Sage Adams, Yaris Sanchez, and Donté Colley — to bring further attention to mental health and self-care. The trio of activists, nicknamed “SZA’s Superheroes,” have championed Black Mental Health and positive change within their own communities and beyond.

Additionally, Crocs donated to three organization chosen by the group, including Sad Girls Club founded by Elyse Fox, and Taraji P. Henson’s Boris Lawrence Hensen Foundation.

See more photos of the SZA x Crocs collaboration below.

