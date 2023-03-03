‘The Queens of R&B’: How to Watch SWV & Xscape’s Reality Series Without Cable

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.
Get your popcorn ready. SWV and Xscape: The Queens of R&B premieres Sunday (March 5) on Bravo.
The six-episode series follows the ’90s R&B girl groups as they prepare for a joint concert and navigate personal drama that could derail their stage plans. The reality series explores “the inner working of putting on a live concert performance” while exposing “the discord and complex dynamics of sisterhood within singing groups.”
Read on for ways to watch and stream the show online.
SWV & Xscape: The Queens of R&B: Ways to Stream Online
SWV and Xscape: The Queens of R&B premieres Sunday at 9:30 p.m. on Bravo. New episodes will debut on Sundays and you don’t need cable to watch live and on-demand (but if you do have cable, feel free to check your local listings for more information).
There are plenty of ways for R&B fans to watch and stream SWV and Xscape: The Queens of R&B from anywhere. For starters, the series will stream on Peacock – NBC Universal’s exclusive home for all things Bravo — a day after it airs.
Peacock is $4.99/month for the basic plan and $9.99 for commercial-free streaming. Subscribe to the annual plan ($49.99 for Peacock Premium and $99.99 for Premium Plus) to save 17% on your bill.
Subscribers can stream online at Peacock.tv or download the Peacock app to stream on a TV, smart phone, computer and other devices (use ExpressVPN for international streaming).
In addition to Bravo programs, TV lovers will find a slew of movies, beloved shows like The Office and Yellowstone, sporting events and more including Peacock Originals such as Poker Face, Bel-Air, The Traitors, Mrs. Davis, The Best Man: The Final Chapters and Queens Court.
Want more ways to watch Bravo without cable? You can stream SWV and Xscape: The Queens of R&B and other Bravo shows on Sling TV, Fubo, DirectTV Stream and Hulu + Live TV.
Check out a sneak peek of SWV & Xscape: The Queens of R&B below.