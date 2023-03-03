‘The Queens of R&B’: How to Watch SWV & Xscape’s Reality Series Without Cable

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Get your popcorn ready. SWV and Xscape: The Queens of R&B premieres Sunday (March 5) on Bravo.

The six-episode series follows the ’90s R&B girl groups as they prepare for a joint concert and navigate personal drama that could derail their stage plans. The reality series explores “the inner working of putting on a live concert performance” while exposing “the discord and complex dynamics of sisterhood within singing groups.”

Read on for ways to watch and stream the show online.

Explore Explore Billboard See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

SWV & Xscape: The Queens of R&B: Ways to Stream Online

SWV and Xscape: The Queens of R&B premieres Sunday at 9:30 p.m. on Bravo. New episodes will debut on Sundays and you don’t need cable to watch live and on-demand (but if you do have cable, feel free to check your local listings for more information).

There are plenty of ways for R&B fans to watch and stream SWV and Xscape: The Queens of R&B from anywhere. For starters, the series will stream on Peacock – NBC Universal’s exclusive home for all things Bravo — a day after it airs.

Peacock Premium $4.99/month Buy Now 1

Peacock is $4.99/month for the basic plan and $9.99 for commercial-free streaming. Subscribe to the annual plan ($49.99 for Peacock Premium and $99.99 for Premium Plus) to save 17% on your bill.

Subscribers can stream online at Peacock.tv or download the Peacock app to stream on a TV, smart phone, computer and other devices (use ExpressVPN for international streaming).

In addition to Bravo programs, TV lovers will find a slew of movies, beloved shows like The Office and Yellowstone, sporting events and more including Peacock Originals such as Poker Face, Bel-Air, The Traitors, Mrs. Davis, The Best Man: The Final Chapters and Queens Court.

Want more ways to watch Bravo without cable? You can stream SWV and Xscape: The Queens of R&B and other Bravo shows on Sling TV, Fubo, DirectTV Stream and Hulu + Live TV.

Check out a sneak peek of SWV & Xscape: The Queens of R&B below.