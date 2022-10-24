‘The Surreal Life’ Is Back! How to Watch Season 7 for Free

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

After more than a decade off air, The Surreal Life is back, with a new crop of familiar faces. Tamar Braxton, Dennis Rodman, Frankie Muniz, August Alsina, Stormy Daniels, Kim Coles, CJ Perry and Manny MUA are included in the cast for season 7 premiering on VH1 at 9 p.m. ET on Monday (Oct. 24).

Explore Explore Tamar Braxton See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

“The Surreal Life is known for bringing together some of the biggest names in pop culture and creating many unforgettable moments in reality television,” Nina L. Diaz, President of Content and Chief Creative Officer of MTV Entertainment Group said in a statement. “We are excited to see how this stellar celebrity cast will make captivating television for audiences everywhere.”

The Surreal Life: How to Watch Season 7 With & Without Cable

The Surreal Life will premiere on VH1 on Monday with back-to-back episodes starting at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. ET. If you already have cable or satellite, you can watch the show as soon as it premieres.

Cutting the cable cord? Watch The Surreal Life for free on platforms that provide live TV, such as Direct TV Stream, Fubo TV and Philo, all of which provide a free trial at sign up. To stream without a free trial, try Sling TV (currently discounted to less than $20/month) or Hulu + Live TV.

How to Watch The Surreal Life on Paramount+

The Surreal Life premiered in 2003 and ran for six consecutive seasons before wrapping in 2006. The first six seasons are streaming on Paramount+. The Surreal Life season 7 will likely be available to stream on Paramount+, although it’s unclear if the show will debut Monday or stream at a later date.

Paramount+ subscriptions start at $4.99/month (or $49.99/year) after a one-week free trial or $9.99/month ($99.99/year) for commercial-free streaming. The subscription includes thousands of TV episodes and must-watch movies, including Paramount+ Originals, NFL on CBS, and 24-hour news with CBSN.

There’s also a bundle plan with Showtime, students get a 25% discount, and Walmart+ customers get a free subscription to Paramount+.

Stream earlier seasons of The Surreal Life for free on Paramount+ or Prime Video. Watch a teaser from tonight’s premiere episode below.