‘Superstar: Aaliyah’: How to Watch the ABC Tribute Special

The late R&B singer Aaliyah will be making a reappearance on screens for a look into her legendary career via ABC’s Superstar: Aaliyah. The tribute special will air on the network June 14 and the next day (June 15) on Hulu, and will look at the legacy the “Rock the Boat” singer left behind.

Aaliyah redefined the R&B music scene by combining old-school tunes with modern sounds. Her influence in music, culture and fashion (think flip phones and bucket hats) have carried on after her untimely death in 2001 from a plane crash.

This hour-long special will take viewers through her emergence as a chart-topping musician (including the Billboard Hot 100), rising actress and fashion icon as a teenager. It’ll also address the circumstances leading to her marriage to singer and producer R. Kelly while she was still underage (he has since been convicted as a sex offender) as well as how Aaliyah’s relevance is seen today.

There will also be exclusive interviews with people considered close to the star, such as music executive Damon Dash, her former boyfriend Barry Hankerson, her uncle and CEO/founder of Blackground Records, and recording engineer and producer Jimmy Douglass, who worked with Aaliyah in the studio.

More exclusive interviews will include recording artists such as Justine Skye, Sevyn Streeter and will.i.am, who have cited her as an influence in their work. Fashion designers and stylists Karl Kani and Aleali will also speak on what it was like to style Aaliyah and how she continues to be a fashion muse.

Keep reading to learn how to catch the special when it airs.

When and How to Watch Superstar: Aaliyah

The hour-long episode will air June 14 on ABC at 10 p.m. ET.

Since it’s on network television, you might be able to watch it using an HD antenna, but can also catch it through cable, satellite or streaming subscriptions that have ABC.

Most ABC shows can be streamed live through ABC.com and the ABC app. If you have internet access, you can stream the show from just about anywhere. (Use ExpressVPN if you’re streaming internationally.)

How to Watch Superstar: Aaliyah on Hulu

If you miss the June 14 premiere, you can stream the special the next day on Hulu. Not subscribed? Hulu is offering a 30-day free trial on its plans, with the cheapest one being $7.99/month with ads. For an ad-free experience, you can join get Hulu Premium for $14.99/month.

Hulu $7.99/month after free trial

Other Ways to Watch Superstar: Aaliyah

Want more ways to watch Superstar: Aaliyah? For those antsy to cord cut and get rid of cable, but don’t want to spend hundreds of dollars every month, DirectTV Stream, Verizon Fios and Vidgo are just some of the additional options that’ll get you plugged into the latest entertainment.

