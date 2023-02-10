2023 Super Bowl Halftime Show: All the Ways to Watch & Stream From Anywhere

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

More than 100 million people are expected to tune in for this year’s Super Bowl. If you don’t want to miss out on the action, we’ve rounded up all the ways to watch and stream Rihanna’s highly anticipated halftime show (and the championship game between the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs.)

Keep reading for a breakdown of ways to watch Super Bowl LVII live from the State Farm Arena in Glendale, Ariz.

How to Watch the Super Bowl Halftime Show

What time does the Super Bowl start? Super Bowl LVII will broadcast live on Fox and Fox Deportes on Sunday at 6:30 p.m. ET/3:30 p.m. PT.

And Rihanna’s not the only music act headed for the Super Bowl. Babyface will sing “America the Beautiful,” Sheryl Lee Ralph is slated to sing “Lift Every Voice and Sing” and Chris Stapleton will sing the national anthem.

What time does the Super Bowl halftime show start? The halftime performance usually takes place about an hour-and-a-half into the game, which means that fans can expect to see Rihanna take the stage somewhere around 7:45-8 p.m. ET.

If you already have access to Fox through cable, satellite, internet or an HD antenna, check your local listings for further information. If you’re not subscribed to a streaming plan, there a few different, money-saving options out there like Fubov TV, DirectTV, Sling, Hulu + Live TV, YouTube TV and NFL+ (Express VPN allows you to stream from outside the U.S.).

Looking for free trial? Fubo, Direct TV, YouTube and NFL+ offer free trials for up to a week in most cases. Streaming packages range from as low as $4.99 up to approximately $75 per month.

TV Deals for the Big Game

Looking for a new TV? Super Bowl Sunday is the good time to scoop up a new TV on sale. See below for a list of TV deals that you won’t want to pass up.

Best Buy

In the market for a large-screen TV? This 85-inch Samsung Series LED 4K UHD Smart Tizen TV is marked down $400 at Best Buy — plus it’s available for delivery and in-store pickup. If you want a smaller option, the 65-inch Samsung TV is less than $500 at Best Buy.

Best Buy

If you prefer OLED, check out this 77-inch LG TV. An advanced α7 Gen5 AI Processor 4K adjusts the picture and sound qualities that put you right in the center of the action — without leaving home. The TV has built-in access to Netflix, Prime Video, the Apple TV app, Disney+, HBO Max, over 300+ LG channels and it comes with three free months of Apple TV+.

Amazon

Save $150 on this 65-inch Amazon Fire HD currently discounted to $599.99. Bring the game to life and stream over a million shows and movies on the 4K Ultra HD TV.

Walmart

This 43-inch Hisense A6 seires TV features stunning picture with added pre-sets such as Sports Mode, Movie Move and Game Mode.

Walmart

Vizio’s best-selling, Class M6 Series 4K QLED TV offers an immersive viewing experience with true-to-life picture, Bluetooth headphones capabilities, Apple Airplay 2, built-in Chromecast and Watch Free+ to stream sports, movies, news and more.