Super Bowl 2023: Where to Buy Tickets to See Rihanna’s Halftime Show

Super Bowl bound! Rihanna will take the stage at Super Bowl LVIII next year, and demand for tickets have shot up since the Grammy winner was announced as the Halftime Show headliner.

RiRi has commanded plenty of stages around the world, but the Super Bowl will be her largest crowd yet. When TMZ caught up with the 34-year-old singer on Tuesday (Oct. 4), she admitted to being “nervous but excited” about the performance.

The Super Bowl is one of the biggest sporting events of the year, watched by tens of millions of viewers, and despite being four months away, fans are scooping up tickets early. The big game will be held at the State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz., on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023. Kickoff will take place at 3:30 p.m. ET/12:30 p.m. PT. The game and Apple Music Super Bowl Halftime Show will broadcast live on Fox.

How much are Super Bowl tickets? Super Bowl tickets are notoriously high priced and typically cost around $4,000 to $5,000 on average, but you’ll have to do a little digging to find those prices right now.

Like with any large event, ticket prices can vary depending on demand and seat location, which means that you’ll probably have to comb through multiple ticket sites to score the best price. To save you some time, we did some of the searching for you.

Over at Ticketmaster, the official ticketing partner of the NFL, Super Bowl 57 tickets are split into five different packages, including the VIP on the Fifty with postgame field access packages, Club 67 with in-game hospitality, and the Champions package, which is described as a “championship-level” experience. Although fans are free to browse the selection, Ticketmaster’s Super Bowl packages are currently not available online (additional tickets may be released closer to the game).

However, tickets are available on Vivid Seats, StubHub, Seat Geek and other resell sites. Prices start around $4,800 and go up to more than $23,000 at Vivid Seats. Tickets start at $5,923 on StubHub and $4,848 on Seat Geek. Fans can also find Super Bowl ticket at Gametime for $5,426 and up.

Ready to see Rihanna in person? Purchase tickets to the 2023 Super Bowl via the link below.