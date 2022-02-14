Super Bowl 2022 Merch: 4 Places to Buy L.A. Rams Gear Online

Von Miller of the Los Angeles Rams holds up the Lombardi trophy after the Rams defeat the Cincinnati Bengals 23-20 in an NFL Super Bowl LVI football game at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood on Feb. 13, 2022.

The Los Angeles Rams are officially Super Bowl champions! And what better way to celebrate than by stocking up on Rams gear? For those celebrating the Rams’ Feb. 13 victory, we collected a list of places to get your hands on T-shirts, sweatshirts, jackets and other merchandise inspired by the Rams (outside of the official team’s website).

To save you some time, we combed the web and pulled out some of the coolest Rams gear that you can buy directly from the links below. Keep reading for a roundup of retailers that are stocked up with exclusive Rams gear to lounge around in the house, wear to work or sport to the Rams Super Bowl LV1 victory parade — which is scheduled to take place on Wednesday (Feb. 16).

Besides Rams T-shirts and apparel and accessories, Amazon carries tons of unique items, making the retailer especially useful if you’re searching for affordable and out-of-the box gift ideas like this L.A. Rams BBQ Set. And if you’re a Prime Member, you’ll get free two-day shipping. See some of the items available below.

Show your loyalty to the Rams with a Straight Outta Rams Nation T-shirt. The cotton jersey knit, expression tee is available in black, navy and royal blue.

Buy: $15.99 at Amazon.com.

Slip into a cozy pair of L.A. Ram’s logo slippers. They’re made with soft, faux fur and feature a non-slip sole. You can get these slippers in multiple sizes ranging from a men’s 7-14.

Buy: $35 at Amazon.com.

Wrap your AirPods s in Los Angeles Rams-inspired decal audio skin from Skinit. Each skin is created with premium 3M vinyl and guaranteed to not leave messy sticker residue on your AirPods when you take them off.

Buy: $16.99 at Amazon.com.

Dick’s Sporting Goods offers a nice selection of Rams merch, including championship T-shirts, hoodies, beanies and baseball caps in men’s, women’s and kids sizes. And it all ships free within 24-48 hours. There’s also an option to pick up items in store. See below for some of the goods available.

This Super Bowl LVI Champions Los Angeles Rams Parade Hoodie is screen-printed with Super Bowl graphics and the team’s logo. The polyester, drawstring hoodie has the standard, kangaroo pouch pocket along with ribbed cuffs and a tagless collar. This hoodie is available in S-XXL.

Buy: $80 at DicksSportingGoods.com.

Pay homage to the Rams (and protect your eyes from the sun) in this curved brim, adjustable cap — complete with a Super Bowl LVI logo on the side. The hat has a snap-adjustable back closure with a moisture-absorbing sweatband.

Buy: $35 at DicksSportingGoods.com.

Fanatics is another great resource for officially licensed merch to celebrate the Super Bowl champions. From socks to shirts and more, find a wide variety of apparel for men, women, kids and babies. Everything on the website is 65% off today only with the promo code: CUPID. Check out some of the options available below.

Make a fashion statement when you sport this Los Angeles Rams letterman-style, long sleeve jacket. The polyester jacket features an embroidered applique logo and jersey knit lining with a rib-knit collar, cuffs, two pockets, a banded bottom and button snap closure. It comes in sizes ranging from small to 4XL and it’s also available in women’s sizes.

Buy: $194.99 at Fanatics.com.

Don’t forget to add a pair of Los Angeles Rams crew socks to your shopping cart. These breathable, logo socks feature a padded sole with a toe box and seamless toe. The unisex socks are available in S-XL.

Buy: $19.99 at Fanatics.com.

Naturally, the NFL Shop is a perfect destination to cop L.A. Rams apparel. Find officially licensed items including the Trophy Collection of T-shirts, hoodies, sweatshirts, jerseys and more in men’s, women’s and kid’s sizes. The NFL Shop also features collectible memorabilia and other great stuff. See a couple of popular items below.

Show your love for Super Bowl MVP Cooper Kupp in this Men’s Nike Game Jersey available in sizes ranging from S-3XL. The jersey fits loose, so it’s recommend that you order up a size (especially for layering purposes). You also might like Aaron Donald or Matthew Stafford football jerseys. For additional L.A. Rams Nike gear, visit Nike.com.

Buy: $134 at NFLshop.com.

This Rams fanatic gift box contains a two-sided On Field Locker Room Towel, a 1-inch lanyard, 3-pack Multi Use Decal, a Premium Pennant (12-inch x 30-inch), a Two-Sided Garden Flag, 22 oz. Stainless Steel Diamond Tumbler and Locker Room T-shirt.

Buy: $119 at NFLShop.com.