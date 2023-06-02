Lil Wayne Stars in ‘Street Fighter 6’ Trailer: ‘Fighting Is an Art … This Is Our Canvas’

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Lil Wayne stars in the trailer for the heavily anticipated Streetfighter 6: World Tour video game out Friday (June 2).

“Fighting is an art and this is our canvas,” Wayne states in the trailer released last week. The rapper is surrounded by fellow gamers in the teaser, which gives fans a peak at some of the fighting locations featured in the game.

Tunechi is a longtime fan of the franchise. The New Orleans native hosted the Street Fighter 6 showcase in April and previously embarked on a Street Fighter-style tour with Drake back in 2014.

Street Fighter 6 takes gamers all over the globe, including locations such as Jamaica, France and Italy. The game is compatible with PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S, and is available at major retailers such as Amazon, Walmart, Game Stop, Target and Best Buy.

The game features 18 diverse characters, including familiar faces and brand new characters. The standard edition retails for $59.99 and includes Fighting Ground, World Tour, Battle Hub and an 18-character roster. The deluxe edition retails for $84.99, while Street Fighter 6: Ultimate Edition is $104.99 and contains a ton of extras, including a MadGear Box, Pop Up Parade action figures of Luke and Kimberly, a sticker set, art book, figure diorama boards, a full standard game, four additional characters, four additional characters’ costumes, two additional stages, 7,700 Drive Tickets to buy customization pieces for the game and a year of Ultimate Pass.

