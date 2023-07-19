‘Stephen Curry: Underrated’: How to Watch the Documentary for Free

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Stephen Curry is giving fans an intimate look at his life on and off the court with his new documentary, Stephen Curry: Underrated. The release date for Curry’s coming-of-age doc is Friday (July 21) on Apple TV+, and will showcase his rise to superstardom within the NBA. Right now, you can get a seven-day free trial of Apple TV+, which means you can watch the Stephen Curry documentary for free.

Starting Friday, fans will gain a deeper understanding as to why Curry was thought of as an underrated player. While being tall is considered an asset and practically a requirement within the professional basketball world, Curry has proven that skill and height don’t always equate to being the most successful. Standing at 6’3″, the NBA player has more than proven his worthiness going from an “undersized college player to a four-time NBA champion,” according to the documentary’s description.

The film will feature archive footage as well as intimate interviews with Curry and those close to him. Emmy-winning director Peter Nicks helms the documentary, and is known for his immersive camera work and vérité style, which means fans can expect to get up close and personal to Curry throughout the feature.

Keep reading to learn how to watch Stephen Curry: Underrated for free online.

How to Watch Stephen Curry: Underrated

The documentary is an Apple TV+ Original, which means subscribers to the streamer can watch it for free without an additional cost.

Not a subscriber? Whether you’re looking to cord cut or don’t want to pay hundreds of dollars to watch your favorite programs, Apple TV+ give a free seven-day trial, which means you can watch the documentary and more for free. After the trial ends, you’ll be charged $6.99/month.

Click here or the buy button above to start your free trial and watch Stephen Curry: Underrated when it’s released on Friday (July 21). Not only will a subscription give you access to the documentary, but you’ll be able to stream Apple TV+ Original movies, TV series and exclusive content such as Ted Lasso, Platonic, Silo, Foundation, The After Party, Ghosted, Still A Michael J. Fox Story, Shrinking, The Big Door Prize, Hijack, High Desert, The Crowded Room, The Last Thing He Told Me, Schmigadoon!, Loot, The Problem With Jon Stewart and more.

You can also add on MLS Season Pass for $12.99/month (regularly $14.99/month) for a limited time, which provides live matches and the ability to watch the entire MLS season, playoffs and Leagues Cups.

Watch the Stephen Curry: Underrated trailer below.