‘Star Wars: Ahsoka’: How to Stream the New Spinoff Series on Disney+ for Free

The force has definitely been strong this summer for Star Wars fans as the highly-anticipated live-action series Star Wars: Ahsoka finally arrived on Tuesday (Aug. 22). We weren’t just treated with one episode either as Disney+ treated fans with a two-episode premiere.

Anakin Skywalker before he became the Sith lord Darth Vader trained a Padawan of his own: Ahsoka Tano (played by Rosario Dawson). Her history has remained a mystery for those who don’t know the deep lore of Star Wars, but now fans new and old can watch it unfold on the screen. The series follows the former Jedi after the fall of the who begins to investigate a new force threatening to takeover an already fragile galaxy. Super fans can also expect a visit from Hayden Christensen who will reprise his role as Skywalker — though you’ll have to tune in to see if it’s as Darth Vader or not.

The show is executive produced by Dave Filoni and Jon Favreau who have worked on previous Star Wars series including The Mandalorian. Other cast members include Natasha Liu Bordizzo, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Diana Lee Inosanto, Ivanna Sakhno, Ray Stevenson, David Tennant, Lars Mikkelsen and Eman Esfandi.

Keep reading to learn the streaming options to watch Star Wars: Ahsoka online for free.

When & How to Watch Star Wars: Ahsoka

Star Wars: Ahsoka premieres on Tuesday (Aug. 22) and will have a total of eight episodes that will air every Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET. The series is a Disney+ Original, which means that it’s exclusive to the streaming platform. If you’re already subscribed, then you can watch the series for free for no additional cost — just sign into your Disney+ account and find it under the Star Wars collection or “recently added” sections.

Not subscribed? Disney+ doesn’t typically offer free trials but there are a few budget-friendly ways to save and at least one promo that will get you a free subscription for up to six months. Disney+ provides various plan options depending on your budget and needs with the basic plan being $7.99/month (or $79.99/year) with ads.

Love a good bundle? You can combine Disney+ with Hulu and ESPN+, which will expand your library of offerings and is only $12.99/month with ads and $19.99/month with no ads.

Along with Star Wars: Ahsoka, you’ll find thousands of hours worth of movies and TV series including Peter Pan & Wendy, Muppets Mayhem, Ed Sheeran: The Sum of It All, J-Hope in the Box, SUGA Road to D-Day, The Prouder Family: Louder & Prouder, WandaVision, Andor, Loki, The Book of Boba Fett, The Beatles Get Back, The Simpsons, Welcome to Earth and Called to the Wild are included in the massive Disney+ streaming library.

Looking for more money saving options? Right now, Verizon customers can get the Disney+ Bundle for $10/month with Verizon’s MyPlan, which can help save up to $4.99/month. The best part? You can toggle off perks each month and only pay for what you use.

Disney+ is considered the dedicated streaming destination for must-watch, commercial free content from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars and National Geographic. You can also enjoy the ever-expanding streaming library in stunning 4K and download titles to watch on the go. Stream on up to four different devices simultaneously on your TV, laptop, smartphone, notebook or tablet device — or host a virtual movie night with up to six friends via GroupWatch.

