Stay Hydrated! Where to Buy the Viral Stanley Tumbler & Cheaper Alternatives

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

It’s hot outside, you’re thirsty and there’s no drink in site.

An insulated tumbler will keep your beverages at the perfect temperature — whether you’re at home, the gym, work, school or commuting.

Who makes the best insulated tumbler? The Stanley Quencher H2.0 has earned its spot on the list.

This viral mug snagged a five-star customer rating with hundreds of positive reviews online in addition to thousands of top ratings on Amazon, millions of TikTok impressions and a co-sign from Adele.

Amazon

Stanley Quencher H2.0 FlowState Stainless Steel Vacuum Insulated Tumbler with Lid and Straw for Water, Iced Tea or Coffee, Smoothie and More, Orchid, 40 oz $45.00 Buy Now From Amazon 1

The cup has been a bestseller on Amazon for months (more than 20,000 tumblers were sold on the site in the last month alone) but you can find it at other major retailers including Williams-Sonoma, REI, Nordstrom, Target, Dick’s Sporting Goods and Stanley.

Explore Explore Billboard See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

Made from recycled stainless steel, the tumbler comes in a larger, 40-ounce cup and in smaller sizes such as 14-ounce, 20-ounce, 30-ounce. The cup is available in over a dozen colors including lavender, jade, black, rose quartz, cream and stainless steel.

The Quencher H.20 features an easy-carry, comfort-grip handle and a narrow base that fits in most cup holders, and a FlowState lid with a rotating cover that functions as a drink opening, a full-cover top and an anti-splash straw. The cup also features a double-wall vacuum insulation that keeps your drink hot for up to nine hours and iced for up to 40 hours, and it’s dishwasher safe.

Read on for a list of Stanley cup dupes that you can get at Amazon and Walmart.

Simple Modern 40 oz Tumbler with Handle and Straw Lid $29.99 Buy Now From Amazon 1

According to at least one customer review, the Simple Modern Trek Tumbler doubles as a dupe for Stanley and Yeti travel mugs. It’s spill proof with an ergonomic handle, double walled and vacuum insulation to keep your drink hot or cold for hours on end. The 40-ounce tumbler is available in over 24 different colors.

Ozark Trail 40 oz. Vacuum Insulated Stainless Steel Tumbler $19.97 Buy Now 1

A Tik-Tok approved Stanley cup dupe! You can get the Ozark Tumbler at Walmart for $20.The insulated cup has a dual stainless steel wall designed to keep drinks hot for up to six hours and cold for up to 25 hours. It’s available in eight colors including purple, black, blue, mint green, white, hot pink, pink and white and a gradient design.

Amazon

40oz Tumbler with lid, Straw and Handle, Stainless Steel Vacuum Insulated Water Bottle Travel Mug for Iced Coffee, Hot and Cold Tea, Beverages $19.99 $23.99 17% OFF Buy Now From Amazon 1

The reviews are in! This 40-ounce Tumbler is an alternative to the Stanley cup for half the price. The insulated mug comes in pink, beige, black, blue, green, red and leopard print. Grab it on sale for $19.99, plus free shipping for Amazon Prime members.