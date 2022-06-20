Stanley Cup Final 2022: How to Watch Games for Free Without Cable

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Get your pucks ready! The Colorado Avalanche and Tampa Bay Lightning will go up against each other in Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Final championship at Colorado’s Bell Arena on Monday (June 20). The game airs live at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

The Avalanche beat the two-time defending Stanley Cup Champion Tampa Bay Lightning 7-0 in Game 2 and now lead the series 2-0.

Game 4 is scheduled for Wednesday (June 22), Game 5 is tentatively scheduled for Friday (June 24). Click here for more scheduling information.

Don’t want to miss out on the action? You can purchase tickets to Stanley Cup Finals games via StubHub, SeatGeek , Vivid Seats and Ticketmaster. Prices and availability may very depending on the date of the game, but tickets for Monday’s game start at around $200.

Keep reading for details on how to watch the 2022 Stanley Cup Finals for free without cable.

How to Watch the Stanley Cup Final Games for Free Without Cable

Game 3 of the 2022 Stanley Cup Final goes down Monday at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on ABC. Depending on whether you’re a cable customer or have local channels through an antenna, you have the option of watching on TV or online via ABC.com.

Other NHL games in the finals will stream on ESPN+ ($6.99 a month) in addition to network TV.

For those who don’t have cable, we rounded up some of the streaming options that include a free trial to watch Stanley Cup games and more. For starters, Direct TV’s limited deal lets new customers will pay just $54.99 a month (regular $69.99 a month) after a free five-day trial.

The special promo saves customers up to $30 over the first two months.

Direct TV’s Entertainment package ($54.99 a month for a limited time) comes with 65+ channels including ESPN, TNT, HGTV, Nickelodeon, Bravo, E!, MTV, BET and local channels like ABC, NBC Fox, and CBS. The higher-priced Choice and Ultimate plans include free HBO Max, Showtime, Starz, Epix and Cinemax for the first three months.

Hulu + Live TV is another great option for sports and live television, plus you’ll get to access three streaming platforms, all for $69.99 a month. Aside from over 75 live and on-demand channels, the subscription includes Hulu, Disney+ and ESPN+.

Want more options for live television and must-watch sports events? Sling TV is discounted to $25 a month for a limited time only. Fubo TV is another solid choice for sports lovers as it starts at $69.99 a month for 123 channels and 100+ sporting events, and Vidgo is $79.95 a month or $66.33 when you pay for three months up front. And if you’re outside of the U.S., watch the Stanley Cup games other sporting events through Express VPN.

In other hockey news, the 2022 NHL Awards will be held on Tuesday (June 21) at the Armature Works in Tampa, Florida. The one-hour show will be hosted by Kenan Thompson and will air live on ESPN and ESPN+ at 7 p.m. ET.