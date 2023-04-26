Stagecoach 2023: Where to Buy Tickets Online & How to Watch From Home

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Let the good times roll! Stagecoach returns to the Empire Polo Field in Indio, Calif., on Friday (April 28).

The country music festival will be held from April 28-30. Luke Bryan, Kane Brown and Chris Stapleton will headline each of the three nights. Click here for set times.

This year’s lineup includes Jon Pardi, Riley Green, ZZ Top, Elle King, Breland, Melissa Etheridge, Old Dominion, Gabby Barrett, Bryan Adams, Niko Moon, Nelly, Morgan Wade, Lainey Wilson, Brooks & Dunn, Parker McCollum, Tyler Childers, Turnpike Troubadours, and Diplo.

Want tickets to Stagecoach? Good news! They’re not sold out yet, although you may have to do a little digging to find tickets that fit your budget. A select number of three-day passes are available on the Stagecoach website for $429; VIP tickets and camping passes are sold out.

Other sites like Ticketmaster, Vivid Seats, Stub Hub, Seat Geek and Ticket Smarter have a select number of passes available. Three-day passes are priced at around $700 and up, but if you act fast, you should be able to find a few passes online for around $629 for general admission ($1,200+ for VIP).

At press time, three-day passes cost $629 at StubHub, $689 at Vivid Seats and $767 at Ticketsmarter. Seat Geek has single day passes left for as much as $923 and up.

How to Watch Stagecoach on Prime Video

If you don’t plan to catch Stagecoach in person, watch the festival live on Prime Video or the Amazon Music channel on Twitch. Prime Video is included with a membership to Amazon Prime. The monthly membership is $14.99 after a 30-day free trial (Amazon offers 50% off for students and qualifying SNAP/Medicaid recipients).

Besides Stagecoach, Prime Video carries a huge collection of movies, exclusive series, concert specials and just about anything else you might want to stream.

Watch Prime Originals such as Daisy Jones & The Six, Swarm, The Power, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Harlem, Invincible, The Boys, Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan, Fleabag, The Summer I Turned Pretty, The Wheel of Time, The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, The Boys and more.

Prime Video also lets you add HBO Max, Paramount+, Starz, Showtime, MGM+ and other channels to your streaming library.

The Stagecoach livestream is scheduled to begin at 5 p.m. ET/3 p.m. PT on April 28-30. Click here to shop official Stagecoach festival merch.