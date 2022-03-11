Spring Break Travel Gear: The $50 Earbuds You Need to Buy

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

The weather is getting nicer, pandemic restrictions are easing and spring break 2022 will feel a lot different than the last two years.

That said, things are more expensive than they were a couple of year ago. With rising inflation and skyrocketing gas prices, it’s always nice to find clever ways to save money however you can.

Whether you plan to travel or stay home for spring break 2022, earbuds are a great addition to your tech gear. And don’t worry if you don’t have room in your budget for some of the more expensive noise-canceling options like Airpods, Bose QuietComfort Earbuds or Beats Power Beats Pro. You can get a decent pair of headphones for well under $100.

Anker Soundcore’s Life Dot 2 True Wireless Earbuds are a solid choice for budget shoppers, and they’re only $50. As one Amazon reviewer put it, “These earbuds prove that you don’t have to spend hundreds of dollars to get excellent sounding wireless earbuds.”

Related 9 Nintendo Switch Games You Can Buy on Sale for Mario Day

If you’re looking for earbuds that won’t fall out, these comfortable earbuds are designed to stay put during your commute and your workout. They offer up 100 hours of playtime in the charging case, and eight hours on a single charge.

Life Dot 2 earbuds feature 8mm dynamic drivers to deliver rich, well-balanced sound. Bluetooth 5 technology helps ensure a stable connection for clear, skip-free music, and the earbuds are fast charging (10 minutes gets 90 minutes of play time).

These true wireless earbuds are outfitted with AirWings with a hollow, silicone build that deflates and conforms to the shape and size of your ears. The earbuds have an IPX5 waterproof rating, which means that they can handle rain and workout conditions, but they’re not designed for showering or swimming, and you don’t want to wear them in a sauna or a stream room.

Life Dot 2 Earbuds uses Push and Go technology, making it easy to automatically pair them with your iPhone or Android for a perfectly immersive listening experience, while you travel to your Spring Break destination.

For additional tech recommendations, check out our roundups of the best wired headphones and producer-approved studio headphones.