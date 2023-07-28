Spider-Man PlayStation 5: Where to Pre-Order the Limited-Edition Console & Accessories

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

It just got a little easier to get your hands on Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 PlayStation 5 console. The highly anticipated, limited-edition console bundle went up for pre-order at Amazon, Best Buy and other retailers on Friday (July 28).

Related ‘Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse’ Is Officially Available for Digital Preorder

The Spider-Man 2 Limited Edition Bundle ($599.99) includes a Spider-Man PS5 console, DualSense wireless controller, a base, HDMI cable, USB cable and the pre-installed game, Astro’s Playroom. The bundle also comes with a Marvel Spider-Man 2 voucher for a digital copy of the game, which will be redeemable on October 20, per Amazon.

Sony’s custom PS5 console is available in black instead of the standard white color. The design features symbiote tentacles inching closer to the Spider-Man icon.

The Spider-Man logo is also featured on the back of the console and on the controller.

PlayStation 5 Console – Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 Limited Edition Bundle $599.99 Buy Now From Amazon 1

“The design was inspired by the in-game symbiote that’s taking over the console and controller, but you can still see some of the underlying red under the tendrils. This represents the various ways players will experience the symbiote takeover in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2,” Jacinda Chew, senior art director at Insomniac Games said in a statement on the Sony blog. “It’s a constant push and pull for dominance whether it’s internal or external and the outcome is not certain.”

Sony unveiled the Spider-Man PS5 console earlier in the month. You can pre-order the console at Amazon, Best Buy, GameStop (in-store only) and direct.playstation.com.

Already have a PS5? Get a Spider-Man 2 Limited Edition Console Cover ($64.99) and Spider-Man 2 Limited Edition DualSense Wireless Controller ($79.99) to channel the same look as the limited console and controller.

Sony launched its PS5 console during the pandemic in 2020. The company has sold over 40 million consoles since then. According to PlayStation fans, some of the top games include Astro’s Playroom, Bugsnax, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II, Cult of the Lamb and Deep Space.