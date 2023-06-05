‘Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse’ Is Officially Available for Digital Preorder

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

It hasn’t even been a week since Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse dropped into theaters June 2, but the film has already received rave reviews. Fans who can’t get enough of the friendly neighborhood Spider-Man have will be pleased to know the film is officially available for preorder on Prime Video for $19.99.

Since the movie just came out in theaters, Spider-Man merch has become all the rage — with a new book featuring art from the movie already a No. 1 release on Amazon. The digital release date for the film has not yet been announced, but since movie theaters get at least a 45-day exclusive theatrical window that means that’s the minimum amount of time you’ll have to wait until it’s released.

In the meantime, you can preorder Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse and the moment it’s released the movie will automatically be added into your Prime Video library to stream as you please.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse takes place a year after its predecessor, with the story focusing on Miles Morales (Shameik Moore), and his journey across the multiverse after reuniting with Gwen Stacy (Hailee Steinfeld). Throughout this new adventure he’ll come face-to-face with new versions of Spider-Man as well as an aspiring villain called The Spot (played by Jason Schwartzman).

How to Watch Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse From Home

To catch all the web-slinging action as soon as its available on VOD, you’ll need to pre-order the movie for $19.99 on Prime Video.

If you’d prefer to own a hardcopy, then you can preorder the 4K, Blue-ray and DVD version below.

This version of the movie is $32.99 for a 4k-Ultra/Blue-ray/digital combo and $40.99 for Blue-ray edition at Amazon. These editions are also also available to buy on Walmart.

If you want a double-feature night, then you can score a two-in-one Blu-ray edition featuring Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse and Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse on Walmart.

Watch both movies together in this double-feature edition that includes both films in one convenient case.

While you wait for Spider-Man Across the Spider-Verse to release digitally and on DVD, you can rewatch the first movie, which is available in a steelbook edition in 4k Ultra-HD, Blue-ray and standard DVD. Plus, browse the new Miles Morales merch Amazon is offering while it’s still in stock.

Check out the trailer below.