‘Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse’ The Art of the Movie: Where to Pre-Order Online

If your Spidey senses are tingling, then you came to the right spot. Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse came out Friday (June 2), but if you can’t get enough of your friendly neighborhood Spider-Man, then there’s another release that should be on your radar. Fans of the film franchise can further get their superhero fill (besides just replaying the movie soundtrack) with a new book titled Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse: The Art of the Movie by Ramin Zahed, set to release on July 3.

With a little over a month until its release, you can pre-order the book now and start clearing a spot on your bookshelf. The book has already landed a spot on Amazon’s No. 1 bestseller list for pop culture art. If that wasn’t enough, the book is on sale right now for 13% off. Pre-order the book below before it sells out.

Examine the art of the movie as the new book takes you behind the scenes to capture the artistry that went into the film. You can expect to discover exclusive concept art, sketches, character designs and storyboards from production, as well as interviews with writers and producers Phil Lord and Christopher Miller, who offer an inside look into their creative process.

This isn’t the only book from the franchise that has hit the bestseller list: Zahed wrote a similar book about the first movie titled Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse: The Art of the Movie, which has landed itself as the No 1 bestseller on Amazon for animated movies.

That’s not the only Spider-Man products you can snag either: Funko Pop! has released Miles Morales and Gwen Stacy vinyl figures in celebration of the sequel. Amazon even has a line of Miles merch that you can sport, including apparel and accessories.

Display your favorite superhero in the version of a Miles Morales Funko Pop! The figurine shows him suspended in mid-air as he shows off his web slinging prowess in a sleek black superhero suit that he wears in the new film.

To complete the crime fighting duo is the Gwen Stacy Funko Pop! vinyl figurine. This new version features the super suit she sports in the sequel — with the hood up to keep her identity a secret, of course.