How to Watch Spain vs. Sweden Women’s World Cup Soccer Match

Spain takes on Sweden tonight in a semifinal match at the 2023 Women’s World Cup. The sixth-ranked Spanish women will be making their first-ever World Cup semifinal appearance, while the third-ranked Swedes are back in the semifinals for the second tournament in a row.

If you want to watch the soccer game through Spanish broadcaster RTVE, use ExpressVPN, which will let you watch the RTVE Play livestream from anywhere outside of Spain.

For those living in the U.S. (including Puerto Rico), you can also find a Spanish-language feed through Universo (an NBC Universal channel). Watch Spain vs. Sweden on Universo through PeacockTV.com, which offers a live streaming subscription starting at $5.99 a month here.

Want to watch the Spain vs. Sweden soccer match online for free? FuboTV offers a 7-day free trial that includes livestreaming of FOX and Telemundo, who are both airing the Women’s World Cup live. Get the free trial here to watch Spain vs. Sweden, then cancel anytime to avoid being charged.