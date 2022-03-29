Sony Announces All-New PlayStation Plus: Everything You Need to Know About the Subscription Service

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Attention gamers: There’s a new version of PlayStation Plus coming out soon.

The enhanced subscription service is a fusion of PlayStation Plus and PlayStation Now and will launch in June with more than 700 games and a three-tier membership plan, Sony announced on the PlayStation blog Tuesday (March 29).

The all-new PlayStation Plus is broken into three tiers: Plus Essential ($9.99 a month), Plus Extra ($14.99 a month), and Plus Premium ($17.99 a month). Subscribers can decide on the monthly, quarterly or yearly membership plans for each tier.

PlayStation Plus will stay the same price as before and offers up the same benefits as the current membership plan, which includes two monthly downloadable games, exclusive discounts, cloud storage for saved games and online multi-player access.

Like the Essential plan, the Plus Extra package offers all the perks in the cheaper plan in addition to up to 400 PS4 and PS5 games – which includes blockbuster hits from the PlayStation Studios catalog and third-party partners. Games in the Extra tier are also downloadable for play.

Similarly, PlayStation Plus Premium has everything in the Essential and Extra tiers and up to 340 additional games for PS3 (via cloud streaming) as well as PS2, PSP and the original Playstation games, both as streaming and download options. The package includes cloud streaming access that is available in the Extra and Premium tiers in markets where PlayStation Now is currently available, and the ability to test out games before buying them. Users can stream games using PS4 and PS5 consoles, and PC.

According to Sony, the Extra and Premium plans represent a major evolution for PlayStation Plus with the goal of ensuring that hundreds of the games offered feature the best quality content.

When the service debuts, Sony plans to include titles such as Death Stranding, God of War, Marvel’s Spider-Man, Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales, Mortal Kombat 11, and Returnal.

Because PlayStation Now will transition into the new PlayStation Plus, it will no longer be available as a standalone service. At launch, PlayStation Now customers will automatically migrate over to PlayStation Plus Premium with no increase to their current subscription fees.