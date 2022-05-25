‘Sonic the Hedgehog 2’: Here Are All the Ways to Watch the Movie Online

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Sonic the Hedgehog 2 is now available on digital platforms. The global hit starring James Marsden, Ben Schwartz, Tika Sumpter, Natasha Rothwell, Adam Pally, Shemar Moore, Colleen O’Shaughnessey, Lee Majdoub, Idris Elba and Jim Carrey, landed Tuesday (May 24) on Paramount+.

In addition to the Paramount+ release, Sonic the Hedgehog 2 is also available to rent on Prime Video and other streaming platforms.

The movie plot finds Sonic (Ben Schwartz) settling in Green Hills while eager to prove that he “has what it takes to be a true hero.” He gets put to the test after Dr. Robotnik (Carey) returns with new sidekick Knuckles (Elba). Subsequently, Sonic links up with Tails (O’Shaughnessey) and sets out on a globe-trotting journey to find a powerful emerald before it falls into the wrong hands.

Sonic the Hedgehog 2 is directed by is Jeff Fowler. The story and screenplay are by Pat Casey, Josh Miller and John Whittington. Neal H. Moritz, Toby Ascher, Toru Nakahara and Hitoshi Okuno are producers. Haruki Satomi, Yukio Sugino, Shuji Utsumi, Nan Morales, Tim Miller are executive producers.

The action-adventure comedy, which has grossed more than $181 million in the U.S., will be released on 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray and DVD on August 9. The release is packed with nearly an hour of bonus features including all-new, exclusive animated short, Sonic Drone Home, featuring Sonic, Tails, and Knuckles.

Fans can also pre-order along the two- movie collection. Keep reading for all the ways to watch the movie from home.

How to Watch Sonic the Hedgehog 2 On Paramount+

If you’re a Paramount+ subscriber, simply sign into the app to stream Sonic the Hedgehog 2 from any compatible device. For those who have yet to sign up, today’s a great day to start your free trial!

Stream for free for the first week when you sign up for Paramount+. After the free trial ends, subscriptions start at just $4.99 a month (or $49.99 a year) for the ad-supported Essential plan and $9.99 a month (or $99.99 a year) for the Premium, commercial-free plan. Paramount+ subscriptions include tens of thousands of episodes and movies plus NFL on CBS, local CBS stations, and 24-hour news with CBSN.

To save more money, bundle Paramount+ with Showtime for $11.99 a month. Paramount+ also offers 25% discounts for students.

Paramount+ Subscription $4.99/month after free 7-day trial Buy Now 1

From movies to live sports and original series, Paramount+ offers a mountain of entertainment. Find exclusives from MTV, BET, Comedy Central, Nickelodeon and The Smithsonian Channel, which includes tons of must-watch shows like 1883, The Good Fight, Mayor of Kingstown, Seal Team, Star Trek: Discovery, Star Trek: Picard, RuPaul’s Drag Race All-Stars, Why Women Kill, Before I Forget, iCarly, The Stand and The Real World Homecoming: New Orleans.

More Ways to Watch Sonic the Hedgehog 2 Online

If you’d like more streaming options, Sonic 2 is streaming on Philo and it’s available to rent on Prime Video, Vudu, YouTube TV and Google Play.