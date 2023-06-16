Sol De Janeiro’s Viral Body & Hair Mist Is ‘So Addictive’ — Here’s Where to Buy It Online

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Your signature scent is just as important as finding your trademark style. Whether it’s an earthy cologne or a floral perfume, the beauty product can help boost your confidence and, well, just have you smell good in general.

Not sure what perfume to wear? Sol De Janeiro has you covered (literally) with its viral body and hair spray that shoppers on TikTok are obsessed with. The Brazilian beauty brand known for its iconic Brazilian Bum Bum Cream has now came out with a perfume that has quickly earned just as much (if not more) praise. The perfume was so successful when it dropped, that it’s good that the brand made sure to offer it in more scents including caramel and vanilla, floral, beach-inspired and more.

It also gained star-approval with Euphoria actress Barbie Ferreira being tapped to help launch the addition back in May 2023.

This best-seller even comes with a wallet-friendly price under $50, which, compared to designer perfumes with $100+ price tags, is a total steal!

It’s available to shop on Amazon, Sephora, Revolve and Sol De Janeiro, so you can snag a bottle or two and add it into your beauty routine immediately.

The versatile perfume spray can be spritzed on your body and hair without leaving it greasy or dry using a formula that’s paraben-free and vegan. It’s received a 4.6 star rating on Amazon and almost 11,000 five-star reviews from shoppers claiming it’s “the perfume [they] get complimented on the most” and “is so addictive.” If you want to enhance its scent, then the brand suggest layering it over the Brazilian Bum Bum Cream to really smell like summer.

