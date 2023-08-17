‘Snoopy Presents: One-of-a-Kind Marcie’: How to Watch the New ‘Peanuts’ Special on Apple TV+

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

With the success of Apple TV+’s revival of Peanuts’ The Snoopy Show and the brand’s collaboration with Cariuma, the streamer is treating us with a new special. This time, instead of following Snoopy and/or Charlie Brown, Snoopy Presents: One-of-a-Kind Marcie will spotlight someone we normally don’t get an inside look at: Marcie. Mark your calendars and get the popcorn ready as the movie will drop on Friday (Aug. 18) on Apple TV+.

As an introvert, Marcie (voiced by Arianna McDonald) enjoys her solitude, but struggles to share her ideas and advice with friends and peers without landing in the spotlight. In the midst of school elections, Marcie discovers how to feel empowered and find the courage to do things her way, and not what her friends want from her.

Other cast voicing the iconic Peanuts characters include Lexi Perri, Etienne Kellici, Antonia Battrick, Isabella Leo, Wyatt White, Caleb Bellavance and Lucien Duncan-Reid.

Keep reading to learn your streaming options to watch the new movie online for free.

When & How to Watch Snoopy Presents: One-of-a-Kind Marcie

The new Peanuts special will air on Friday (Aug. 18) exclusively on Apple TV+. If you’re already subscribed to the streamer, then you can watch the movie for no additional cost — just sign into your Apple account to gain access.

Not subscribed? Apple TV+ is $6.99/month after a one-week free trial. If you’re looking for additional ways to save money, you can get three months free with the purchase of an eligible Apple device or a free month trial when you sign up for Apple One, which bundles Apple TV+ with up to five other services.

Besides Snoopy Presents: One-of-a-Kind Marcie, an Apple TV+ subscription will provide you access to the full library of Apple TV+’s original movies, TV series, sports and more. Programs you can look forward to include The Afterparty, The Crowded Room, Ted Lasso, Platonic, The Last Thing He Told Me, Silo, Severance, High Desert, Shrinking, The Big Door Prize, Bad Sisters, Schmigadoon!, The Problem with John Stewart, The Morning Show, Ghosted, Still, Tetris, Palmer and more.

You can also stream Apple TV+ on the Apple TV app, your iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Mac and popular smart TVs including Samsung, LG, Sony, VIZIO, TCL, Toshiba and others, along with Roku and Amazon Fire TV devices, Chromecast with Google TV. Apple TV+ is available on PlayStation and Xbox gaming consoles as well.

Check below to watch the trailer for Snoopy Presents: One-of-a-Kind Marcie.