Snoop Dogg Drops His First Collection With Skechers: ‘These Shoes Are for Everyone’

Fresh off the launch of his very own ice cream, Snoop Dogg is stepping into a new collaboration with Skechers. The Snoop Dogg x Skechers Collection is comprised of nostalgic “OG” and remixed designs with nods to the Uncle Snoop’s signature style and his name on every shoe.

The collection, which dropped on Tuesday (Aug. 1), features slip-ins and lace-up sneakers priced from $100 to $125. Shoes in the collection range from sizes 3.5 up to 14.

“The excellent team at Skechers took my ideas and my flavor and we created this collection for all walks of life,” Snoop said in a statement. “Step yo’ shoe game up with my style and swag in every pair — with Skechers you’ll be comfortable wherever you go. Wear them with a suit to a wedding or on the court with shorts, you’ll look fly either way because these shoes are for everyone.”

Snoop was hands on in the process working closely with Skechers’ design team to bring the collection to life.

“We were already working with Snoop on the co-branded collection prior to his incredible award-winning Skechers x Snoop Dogg Super Bowl commercial earlier this year,” noted Michael Greenberg, president of Skechers. “Snoop combined his eye for style and laid-back sensibility with the signature comfort of Skechers, resulting in an authentic collaboration and partnership.”

The sneaker drop coincides with hip-hop’s 50th birthday, which will be celebrated on Aug. 11. In celebration of hip-hop’s golden anniversary, Snoop, Run DMC and more are slated to headline the Hip-Hop 50 concert at Yankee Stadium on Aug. 11.

The Snoop Dogg x Skechers: The OG Capsule Collection is available at Skechers.com and Skechers retails stores.

Shop the collection below.

Skechers Slip-Ins Snoop Dogg: Snoop One – Double OG $125 Buy Now 1

From the studio to the stage in style. The Snoop One DoubleG features a leather upper and allover print with stretch laces. The bandana-print, slip-in sneaker is available in black and blue.

Skechers Stamina – Snoop 91 Buy Now 1

This retro design reflects a “special era” in Snoop’s life. Skechers Stamina, the brand’s core style, first debuted in 2004, the same year as Snoop’s platinum-selling LP Rhythm and Gangsta: The Masterpiece. The Skechers Stamina – Snoop ’91 sneaker has a suede and mesh blended upper with a colored trim and its available in three colorways handpicked by Snoop: gray/orange, tan/navy and a white/multicolor design.

Skechers Slip-Ins Snoop Dogg: Snoop One – OG $125 Buy Now 1

A “wear every day, wear everywhere” sneaker, the Snoop One OG is equipped with Snoop’s favorite feature: Skechers Hands Free Slip-ins technology. This leather bungee shoe also features the Skechers Exclusive Heel Pillow, which holds the foot securely, and in keeping true to Snoop’s style, a smoke printed graphic is featured on the heel. Like with all the shoes in the collection, the One OG features a “Snoop S” on the toe bumper.

Snoop Dogg Go Runs Swirl Tech Dizzie $125 Buy Now 1

Get sporty in the Snoop Dogg x Skechers: Go Run Swirl Tech Dizzie. The shoe features Snoop Hyper Bursty Glide Step technology and Skechers advanced running technologies including Swirl Tech midsoles and Skechers Max Cushioning. The lace-up sneaker is available in orange and blue colorways.