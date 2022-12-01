Snoop Dogg & His Entire Family Star in SKIMS 2022 Holiday Campaign: Shop the Cozy Collection

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

A family affair. Snoop Dogg and his wife, Shante Broadus, their three adult children and five grandchildren star in SKIMS’ 2022 holiday campaign released Thursday (Dec. 1). The campaign features the family in SKIMS’ Fleece Sleep Sets and the Cozy Collection.

“I feel so blessed that three generations of my family were able to come together for the SKIMS Holiday campaign! It’s the first time we’ve been featured in a campaign all together and we all loved the super soft, comfy outfits,” said Snoop Dogg in a statement. “The Broadus family will definitely be wearing matching SKIMS this holiday season!”

Snoop and Shante star alongside their children Cordell Broadus and his kids Lunda and Journey; Cori Broadus and her fiancé Wayne Deuce; and Corde Broadus and his kids Zion, Sky, and Elleven. The entire family wears matching fleece pajamas and matching onesies in the photo campaign.

Other images show Snoop wearing the brand’s black fleece hoodie ($88) and matching joggers ($88) and while two grandchildren sit on his lap and a third stands behind his chair. The rap legend and his wife hold two of their grandkids in another photo, while another shows Snoop with two grandkids.

The ad campaign was shot and directed by renowned artist and photographer Donna Trope, and launched on Skims.com and across digital and social platforms on Thursday. Teyana Taylor and Iman Shumpert starred in the 2021 holiday campaign with their two daughters.

The billon-dollar brand, founded by Kim Kardashian, offers something for the entire family. All of the items in the photo campaign are unisex and available in adult and kids sizes. Shop matching pajamas and other seasonal favorites below.

This ultra-soft sleep set is available for adults in sizes ranging from XS-4X and kids’ sizes 2T-10. The unisex pajamas come in three different colors including jasper buffalo (pictured above), cypress plaid and gray plaid.

‘Tis the season for onesies! The SKIMS cozy knit onesie comes in plaid, black and brown (sizes XXS-5X).

Stay cozy in this fleece robe, which you can buy in black, plaid or pink and in sizes SX-5X. Complete the look with these fleece joggers ($88).