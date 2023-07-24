Snoop Dogg Launches Dr. Bombay Ice Cream: Here’s Where You Can Buy It

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Snoop Dogg just dropped the perfect flavor collaboration for summer. The rap legend teamed with Happy Co. to release his very own ice cream launching in 3,500 Walmart stores on Monday (July 24).

Dr. Bombay Ice Cream, named after Snoop’s NFT character, features seven flavors including Bonus Track Brownie, Cocoa Cream Cookie Dream and Iced Out Orange Cream. The ice cream retails for $4.98 at Walmart.

“Ice cream is more than just a snack to me; it’s a way to chill, relax, and get happy. That’s exactly what I want Dr. Bombay Ice Cream to do—bring a smile to your face and ease your mind,” Snoop said in a news release. “I’ve poured my heart and soul into perfecting these first seven flavors, and I can’t wait for my fans and the world to experience what I’ve created. Fans will also notice my sidekick Dr. Bombay is the name, face and persona of the brand. That’s because he’s like a son to me and you always wants your kids to be more successful than you are, that’s my goal in building a lifestyle brand — starting with ice cream.”

Additional flavor include Rollin’ In the Dough, S’more Vibes, Syrupy Waffle Sundaze and Tropical Sherbet Swizzle.

“As a company we’re always looking to develop products and partner with personalities and brands that embody authenticity,” said Happi Co. CEO Sam Rockwell. “When Snoop approached us with the idea of starting a new company with a focus on frozen treats, it became obvious that we share core values, which is a key ingredient for a strong partnership. As a fast and nimble CPG company, we have been working side by side with Snoop to create Dr. Bombay Ice Cream as true partners, using our experience in the frozen space to execute his vision. Snoop and Happi Co. share core values and brand vision and the products we’re creating fit perfectly within our expertise – it’s a recipe for success.”

Snoop spoke to Billboard about his dream of opening an ice cream shop during the opening of his Funko Pop! pop-up shop in January. While he might be a ways from opening an ice cream storefront, fans can scoop up a pint of Dr. Bombay Ice Cream at Walmart stores nationwide starting on Aug. 1.

Dr. Bombay will expand into to other retailers in the following months including Winn Dixie, ShopRite, Albertsons/Safeway and Gopuff.