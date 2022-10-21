‘Smile’ Is Coming to VOD: Here’s How You Can Watch the Horror Movie From Home

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Smile is headed to VOD. The horror film that scared its way to a No. 1 box office debut last month will soon be available on streaming platforms.

Sosie Bacon, Jessie T. Usher, Kyle Gallner, Caitlin Stasey, Kal Penn and Rob Morgan star in the supernatural horror flick about a therapist who endures disturbing experiences after witnessing the suicide of one of her patients.

The film, directed by Parker Finn, was initially supposed to premiere on Paramount+. The studio opted for a theatrical release, and it paid off. Thanks in part to viral marketing stunts, Smile raked in $22.6 million opening weekend and has made nearly $100 million worldwide.

Related The 25 Most Popular Halloween Costumes for 2022

Explore Explore Elvira See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

Keep reading for details on how to watch Smile on your TV, computer, or smart phone.

How to Watch Smile from Home

Paramount+ subscribers will eventually be able to stream Smile at no additional charge (we’re still waiting for Top Gun: Maverick). If you’re not already subscribed, Paramount+ starts at $4.99 a month, after a 7-day free trial.

Paramount+ $4.99/month after 7-day free trial Buy Now 1

What’s streaming on Paramount+? From movies and TV series to live sports, Paramount+ features a mountain of entertainment, with exclusives from BET, MTV, CBS, Nickelodeon and more.

The Good Fight, 1883, Ink Master, Evil, Mayor of Kingstown, Seal Team, Star Trek: Discovery, Star Trek: Picard, RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars, Why Women Kill, Before I Forget, iCarly, Rugrats, The Stand and other addicting shows are currently streaming on Paramount+.

Looking for Halloween movies to stream? Orphan First Kill, Scream 5, The Addams Family, A Quiet Place, Paranormal Activity: Next of Kin, and Monster High are some of the spooky movies streaming.

Paramount+ has yet to announce when Smile will arrive on the platform. In the meantime, Smile is available for pre-order on Prime Video for $19.99. The VOD release date has yet to be revealed, but there’s a chance that the film could hit streaming platforms in time for Halloween.

Smile $19.99 Buy Now From Amazon 1

You can also pre-order Smile on Google Play, iTunes, and Vudu.

Watch the trailer below.