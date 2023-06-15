Amazon Calls This the World’s ‘Smallest Bluetooth Speaker’ & It’s On Sale for Just $10

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Taking your music on the go has never been this easy — or this portable — thanks to this mini Bluetooth speaker from Amazon. Measuring less than 1.2 inches tall and just 1 inch in diameter (or about the size of a quarter), the tiny speaker slips easily into your pockets so that you’re never too far from your tunes.

The mini speaker pairs easily to your device via Bluetooth, with a range of up to 36 feet. While you won’t get the same big audio as regular speakers, the tiny speaker delivers decent sound for its size (up to 90 decibels to be exact, which is comparable to the sound generated by a lawnmower or power tools).

A single charge gets you up to three hours of playtime. You can also leave it plugged in via the included micro-USB port to keep the music going.

Amazon

Smallest Bluetooth Speaker with HD Sound & Bass $9.99 $12.25 18% OFF Buy Now From Amazon 1

This mini portable speaker is perfect for parties, beach days, camping trips and park hangs alike. We also like having it on our desk to play music at the office without disturbing coworkers in the room next to us. Pair the speaker with your phone and use it to take calls hands-free as well.

Everything is controlled via a simple on/off button at the top of the speaker. The button doubles as a remote shutter to take pictures when paired with your camera phone.

With its tiny size and weighing under 60 grams, Amazon calls this the world’s “smallest Bluetooth speaker.” Reviewers love the small size and ease of use, and the speaker currently has a solid 4-star review (out of five) from dozens of shoppers online.

Even better: Amazon’s smallest Bluetooth speaker is currently on sale for a tiny price too — just $9.99 as part of a current offer online. That’s a 12% discount off the regular price. It’s an easy pickup for yourself and it makes a great gift idea too. Get the pocket-sized portable speaker here.