SiriusXM Launches Grammys Channel: Pay Just $1 for 3 Months With This Limited Deal

SiriusXM is celebrating Music’s Biggest Night with a special channel spotlighting the artists, songs and albums nominated for the 2023 Grammy Awards.

The Grammys channel, channel 105, launched on Tuesday (Jan. 24) and features music from Beyoncé, Adele, Brandi Carlile, Jack Harlow, Miranda Lambert, Lizzo, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Harry Styles, Taylor Swift, The Black Keys and other nominees, in addition to music from Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award honorees like Nile Rodgers and Nirvana and exclusive, behind-the-scenes interviews from the awards show helmed by SiriusXM hosts and Recording Academy CEO, Harvey Mason Jr.

The 65th annual Grammy Awards will broadcast from Los Angeles on Sunday, Feb. 5, at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT. The ceremony will air on CBS and stream live on Paramount+.

Listeners will also be able to revisit some of the biggest Grammy moments on the SiriusXM channel, which will be available from Jan. 24 through Feb. 7.

