Want Showtime? This Special Promo Gets You 30 Days Free for a Limited Time Only

Everyone likes to save money. As big-league streamers like Netflix continue with price hikes, those monthly subscriptions that were supposed to be cheaper than a cable bill are really starting to add up. No need to panic though, if you’re looking for an affordable streaming option, Showtime offers groundbreaking movies, addictive original series and sports content that you can watch for free.

For a limited time only, new subscribers can test out Showtime free of charge for the first 30 days. After the free trial, the service will cost just $3.99 a month for three months and you can cancel anytime.

Another excellent way to save? Try a bundle deal and get Showtime and Paramount+ for $11.99 a month (28% savings) after a free 30-day trial.

What’s Streaming on Showtime?

From award-winning series to cult classic films, Showtime has a bit of everything. Subscribers can stream original series such as Super Pumped: The Battle for Uber starring Joseph Gordon Levitt, Kyle Chandler and Uma Thurman. The miniseries, which premiered last month, follows the meteoric rise and fall of Uber founder Travis Kalanick.

Also on Showtime: Yellowjackets, Billions, Dexter: New Blood, Desus & Mero, The Affair, Couples Therapy, Work in Progress, The Chi, and Ziwe. Catch up on episodes and full seasons of must-watch shows, along with documentaries, boxing, MMA fights and more from one streaming platform. You can also download full episodes and watch them offline from a laptop, smartphone, iPad, smart TV, Xbox and other compatible devices on the Showtime app or at Showtime.com.

Other ways to land a free trial, add Showtime to your Hulu account for an additional $10.99 a month after a free seven-day trial. Additionally, Amazon Prime members can subscribe to Showtime as a Prime Video channel and receive a free weeklong trial ($10.99 month after the trial ends).

Some of the movies and documentaries and other content streaming on Showtime include The Green Knight, Outcry, Zola, Queenpins, Outcry, Passion Play: Russell Westbrook, Shut Up and Dribble and Below the Belt With Brendan Schaub.