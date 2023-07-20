×
×
Skip to main content
Account
Account
Account

Thomas Rhett Partners With Tecovas to Launch an Exclusive Western Collection

Shop the Thomas Rhett x Tecovas collection featuring exclusive styles for a limited time.

Thomas Rhett
Thomas Rhett attends day 2 of the 49th CMA Fest on June 10, 2022 in Nashville. John Shearer/Getty Images for CMA

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

You can finally bring a piece of Thomas Rhett home with you — well, his style that is. The country singer teamed up with the Western footwear and apparel brand Tecovas to bring an exclusive collection inspired by the singer and the people close to him.

Explore

Explore

Billboard

See latest videos, charts and news

See latest videos, charts and news

The limited collection was officially released Thursday (July 20), which you can shop now through the Tecovas website. What can you find? A line consisting of six pairs of different cowboy boots all named after people close to the Where We Started singer, along with two hats and an exclusive T-shirt.

Related

RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars

How to Watch 'RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars' Season 8 Finale for Free

To celebrate the collaboration, Rhett took to Instagram sharing a series of photos with him and others sporting the new apparel.

“My Tecovas collection is here and I couldn’t be more excited for y’all to see it. Go get yourself a pair and let us know which ones you pick!” he captioned the post.

Keep reading to shop the collection or view the whole collaboration here.

navy blue hat that reads "Thomas Rhett x Tecovas"
Tecovas
Thomas Rhett Five-Panel Foam Trucker Hat
$34
Buy Now 1

Show your love for the singer with this trendy navy blue trucker hat that features a front patch that reads “Thomas Rhett x Tecovas.” The interior features a foam panel to help swaddle your head in comfort and shade — especially on sunny days.

green and white shirt with cowboy graphic
Tecovas
Thomas Rhett Bucking Bronco Tee
$45
Buy Now 1

Keep things casual in this green T-shirt featuring a bucking bronco graphic with the singer and brand’s name overhead. The design is made from a 100% prima material for added comfort that you can pair with joggers, jeans, sweatpants and more.

brown mid-length cowboy boots
Tecovas
The Thomas Rhett Gregory
$295
Buy Now 1

Named after Rhett’s father-in-law, the cowboy boot is inspired by Steve Gregory’s grittiness, which is seen through the classic cowboy profile paired with a Spice roughout suede vamp and counter.

light brown suede cowboy boots
Tecovas
The Thomas Rhett Lauren
$295
Buy Now 1

The Lauren boot comes designed with influences from Rhett’s wife, Lauren Akins featuring an off-tone bovine shaft and delicate double-line stitch pattern. The result? A vintage-like feel you can dress up or down.

ostrich leather brown and light brown boots
Tecovas
The Thomas Rhett Akins
$495
Buy Now 1

This Akins boot is not only the flagship style of the collection, but is Rhett’s personal favorite. So, if you’re looking to channel a piece of the country star’s style, this is the boot to splurge on. It’s made with full-quill ostrich and has a quick-to-patina goat shaft for added style.

light brown leather tall boot
The Thomas Rhett Kasey
$315
Buy Now 1

Add some length to your outfit with the Kasey boot, which takes inspiration from the country sister’s younger sister and can be work all season long. Details within the design include a 14-inch shaft and pull strap inlays to add some subtle detailing.

Dark brown short leather boot
Tecovas
The Thomas Rhett Macy
$395
Buy Now 1

For a fashion-forward pick, consider the Macy boot named after Rhett’s sister-in-law. It features lizard accents and a short length that you can wear on date nights or when you and your friends hit the town.

For more product recommendations, check out Chris Stapleton’s boot collaboration, plus roundups of the best band tees, platform boots and the best celebrity Cameos.

Want to know what everyone in the music business is talking about?

Get in the know on

Icon Link PMC Logo

Billboard is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Billboard Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad