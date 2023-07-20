Thomas Rhett Partners With Tecovas to Launch an Exclusive Western Collection

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

You can finally bring a piece of Thomas Rhett home with you — well, his style that is. The country singer teamed up with the Western footwear and apparel brand Tecovas to bring an exclusive collection inspired by the singer and the people close to him.

The limited collection was officially released Thursday (July 20), which you can shop now through the Tecovas website. What can you find? A line consisting of six pairs of different cowboy boots all named after people close to the Where We Started singer, along with two hats and an exclusive T-shirt.

To celebrate the collaboration, Rhett took to Instagram sharing a series of photos with him and others sporting the new apparel.

“My Tecovas collection is here and I couldn’t be more excited for y’all to see it. Go get yourself a pair and let us know which ones you pick!” he captioned the post.

Keep reading to shop the collection or view the whole collaboration here.

Tecovas

Thomas Rhett Five-Panel Foam Trucker Hat $34 Buy Now 1

Show your love for the singer with this trendy navy blue trucker hat that features a front patch that reads “Thomas Rhett x Tecovas.” The interior features a foam panel to help swaddle your head in comfort and shade — especially on sunny days.

Tecovas

Thomas Rhett Bucking Bronco Tee $45 Buy Now 1

Keep things casual in this green T-shirt featuring a bucking bronco graphic with the singer and brand’s name overhead. The design is made from a 100% prima material for added comfort that you can pair with joggers, jeans, sweatpants and more.

Tecovas

The Thomas Rhett Gregory $295 Buy Now 1

Named after Rhett’s father-in-law, the cowboy boot is inspired by Steve Gregory’s grittiness, which is seen through the classic cowboy profile paired with a Spice roughout suede vamp and counter.

Tecovas

The Thomas Rhett Lauren $295 Buy Now 1

The Lauren boot comes designed with influences from Rhett’s wife, Lauren Akins featuring an off-tone bovine shaft and delicate double-line stitch pattern. The result? A vintage-like feel you can dress up or down.

Tecovas

The Thomas Rhett Akins $495 Buy Now 1

This Akins boot is not only the flagship style of the collection, but is Rhett’s personal favorite. So, if you’re looking to channel a piece of the country star’s style, this is the boot to splurge on. It’s made with full-quill ostrich and has a quick-to-patina goat shaft for added style.

The Thomas Rhett Kasey $315 Buy Now 1

Add some length to your outfit with the Kasey boot, which takes inspiration from the country sister’s younger sister and can be work all season long. Details within the design include a 14-inch shaft and pull strap inlays to add some subtle detailing.

Tecovas

The Thomas Rhett Macy $395 Buy Now 1

For a fashion-forward pick, consider the Macy boot named after Rhett’s sister-in-law. It features lizard accents and a short length that you can wear on date nights or when you and your friends hit the town.

For a fashion-forward pick, consider the Macy boot named after Rhett's sister-in-law. It features lizard accents and a short length that you can wear on date nights or when you and your friends hit the town.