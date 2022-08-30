The Rolling Stones Team With Nixon for Watch Collab: Shop Limited-Edition Capsule Collection

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Nixon and The Rolling Stones have teamed up for a two-part, limited capsule collection of timepieces, watch bands and other accessories celebrating the rock band’s 60th anniversary. The first part of the collection dropped on Tuesday (Aug. 30); the second edition arrives later this year.

Pieces in the collection, produced in partnership with Bravado, retail for $175-$1,600 and feature gold, silver, red and neon designs — all of which include The Stones’ iconic tongue logo. Watch bands in the collection retail for $40 and $50.

Nixon’s new collaboration is the latest in a long history of partnerships with iconic musical talents including the Grateful Dead, Metallica, The Beastie Boys’ Mike D, Ozzy Osbourne, Pete Townshend, Tom Waits, and Ringo Starr.

Shop the Nixon x the Rolling Stones collection below.

Courtesy of Nixon

Rolling Stones Staple Watch $175 Buy Now 1

The bright yellow case artwork pays homage to the Stones’ Voodoo Lounge album. The designs is offset by a black performance band featuring Nixon and The Rolling Stones iconography. Constructed from Nixon’s Other People’s Plastic material made from ocean plastic, The watch boasts a razor-thin profile, customizable display, a performance-driven band and a digital coinflip feature for the indecisive.

Courtesy of Nixon

Rolling Stones Time Teller Watch $175 Buy Now 1

A simple yet sophisticated design, this Rolling Stones Time Teller is a nostalgic nod to the rock-and-roll legends’ youthful heyday, and the 10 ATM / 100m water rating means you don’t have to worry about getting it wet. Designed in a vibrant red, this sleek watch features a spiky twist on the classic Stones’ logo. This watch is also available in gold.

Courtesy of Nixon

Rolling Stones 51-30 Watch $175 Buy Now 1

Nixon’s 51-30 is named after the face size (51mm) and water rating (30 ATM). According to the description, the neon tongue logo and rock ‘n’ roll subdial “harken back to the Stones’ early London club shows.” The crown and pushers are located on the 9 o’clock side of the watch instead of 3 o’clock to “prevent wrist bite during active use.”

Courtesy of Nixon

Rolling Stones Primary $1,600 Buy Now 1

Embodying the rock-and-roll aesthetic, but toned down for the tastefully distinguished professional, this unique watch features a woven tongue, bluesy date window, anti-glare sapphire crystal, scratch-resistant coating and 10 ATM /100m water rating. The Rolling Stones Primacy is an extremely limited release as only 250 watches have been made.