Megan Fox Is Releasing a Poetry Book — & It’s Already a Bestseller: How to Preorder ‘Pretty Boys Are Poisonous’

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Megan Fox is showing off her “wicked humor” in a debut poetry book titled “Pretty Boys Are Poisonous” that will aim to give us a deeper insight into the actress and her life experiences. While there are a range of female musician memoirs out there, the Jennifer’s Body actress turned to poetry to discuss themes of men and relationships, which she officially announced on Wednesday (Aug. 9).

Explore Explore Billboard See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

The book will officially be released on Nov 7, but you can preorder the book now on Amazon and Barnes & Noble in hardcover, audiobook or Kindle versions.

“These poems were written in an attempt to excise the illness that had taken root in me because of my silence,” Fox said in a statement. “I’ve spent my entire life keeping the secrets of men, my body aches from carrying the weight of their sins. My freedom lives in these pages, and I hope that my words can inspire others to take back their happiness and their identity by using their voice to illuminate what’s been buried, but not forgotten, in the darkness.”

The 37-year-old also took to Instagram to share the news with her followers and reveal the cover art.

“i wrote a book 💔,” she captioned the post.

Keep reading to preorder the book below and make sure you get it the moment it’s released.

Amazon

Pretty Boys Are Poisonous: Poems $26.00 Buy Now From Amazon 1

The book is already labelled a bestseller on Amazon and features over 70 poems in which “Fox chronicles all the ways in which we fit ourselves into the shape of the ones we love, even if it means losing ourselves in the process,” according to the description.

For more product recommendations, check out our roundups of the best music books, musician cookbooks and Taylor Swift recommended books.