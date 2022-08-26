Lauren Alaina Debuts T-Shirt Collab With Maurices: Shop the Limited Collection

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Lauren Alaina unveiled her very first fashion collaboration with Maurices on Thursday (Aug. 25). The American Idol alum teamed with the clothing retailer to design a limited collection of signature T-shirts, as part of her yearlong partnership with the company.

Alaina, who was named the first-ever celebrity brand ambassador for Maurices earlier this year, designed the a collection of three graphic tees that turn some of her lyrics into light-hearted puns.

The “Trust Your Rebel Heart” shirt has a cut-out detail at the top and pays homage to the country star’s 2017 single “Road Less Traveled,” while the “Two Hearts Tequila Talking” is a lyric from her 2021 single “Written in the Bar.”

The collection includes a pink and grey tees with bulls, lyric graphics from Alaina’s songs, and the singers signature appears on the back of each shirt.

The “Getting Good” singer modeled her new collection in a video posted to Twitter on Thursday with the caption, “Oops! I got COTTON the act showing off my SIGNATURE tees from Maurices! They’re here so shop now! ”

The graphic tees retail for $26.90 and are available in XS-XXL, along with plus sizes ranging from 0X-4X.

For the upcoming holiday season, Alaina will expand the collection to include two additional tees, which will feature festive phrases like “sleigh girl sleigh” and “oh Christmas tee, oh Christmas tee.”

In June, Alaina and Maurices teamed up to give away free pairs of classic m jeans to fans who attended the 2022 CMA Fest. Maurices is also the official headlining sponsor of her Top of the World tour.

Shop the Lauren Alaina x Maurices collection below.

