A$AP Rocky Stars in Mercer + Prince Whiskey Campaign: Where to Shop

The rapper stars in the first campaign for the alcohol brand.

A$AP Rocky has adventured outside of rap by starring in the first ever campaign for Mercer + Prince whiskey. This marks the rapper’s first step in venturing into the world of musician-owned alcohol brands as the founder and owner of the alcohol brand.

The whiskey was originally introduced in 2022, but is now growing with the introduction of the campaign, “Carefully Crafted,” which looks to showcase the “D.M.B” rapper’s style, taste and inspiration with each bottle. Throughout the campaign video, you get a peek inside the process of sculpting the spirit into a finely made whiskey to be enjoyed with friends.

To celebrate it’s one-year anniversary, Rocky took to Instagram Thursday (Aug. 3) to commemorate the moment with a video of the campaign alongside stills of the whiskey.

It was a desire to mix culture and art paired with Rocky’s fascination and appreciation with distillery that lead him to start create his own whiskey, according to the brand’s website. Since then, the whiskey brand has since expanded where you can snag a bottle including to online retailers ReserveBar, Total Wine and Drizly.

This isn’t the first campaign the star has been in either as the rapper can also be seen showing off the latest Beats Studio Pros.

Want to test the whiskey out for yourself? Keep reading to shop the rapper’s whiskey.

Mercer + Prince by A$AP Rocky – Blended Canadian Whisky
$29.99
Buy Now 1

Each sip of the Mercer + Prince whiskey comes from a twice distilled and aged for at least four years recipe, which all takes place in American white oak (ex-bourbon) barrels. The Canadian whiskey has influences from Japanese Mizunara Oak to help achieve a smooth texture paired with a rich taste.

The bottle is also one to put on display as it features a statue-like structure and two rock glasses that’ll make pouring a drink for you and your friend simple and quick.

For more product recommendations, check out our roundups of the best musician-owned wines, tequila brands and the best porthole drink infuser.

