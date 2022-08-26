‘God Is a Woman’: Shop Ariana Grande’s New Line of Body Products

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Ariana Grande is expanding her successful “God Is a Woman” fragrance into a line of clean body products available exclusively at Ulta Beauty.

The products retail for $12-$38 and include a skin-softening Body Scrub Soufflé ($30), Luxurious Body Oil ($35), a multi-purpose hand and body cream ($12) and a God Is A Woman Eau de Parfum Deluxe Travel Set ($38).

“Creating fragrances and developing products that I love and can share with my fans is such a rewarding creative process,” Grande said in a statement this week. “My favorite part of my personal routine includes exfoliating with the body scrub and finishing with our hydrating lotion or body oil. I am obsessed with this line and particularly with the scrub since it’s all about nourishing and caring for your skin. I am so excited for everyone to try this collection!”

Explore Explore Ariana Grande See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

“For years Ulta Beauty guests have loved Ariana Grande fragrances, and we know they’ll embrace the God Is A Woman body collection with the same passion and enthusiasm,” noted Penny Coy, Vice President Merchandising at Ulta Beauty. “As the proud retail partner, we’re delighted to exclusively offer this extension to an already beloved brand that will provide guests even more possibilities to discover self-care essentials that smell great and feel even better.”

Related How to Watch the 2022 MTV VMAs Without Cable

The Body Scrub Soufflé — Grande’s favorite product in the collection — features organic, hydrating ingredients including coconut oil and shea butter. The salt-based scrub is designed to gently exfoliate while leaving the skin silky smooth.

Luxurious Body Oil is a skin-softening must-have, scented with the God is a Woman fragrance and formulated with essential acids to help nourish skin and lock in moisture, while the quick-absorbing, lightweight, nourishing multi-purpose hand cream is made with argan oil.

Shop the collection below.

Ulta

God Is A Woman Hand and Body Cream $12 Buy Now 1

Ulta

God Is A Woman Body Scrub Soufflé $38 Buy Now 1

Ulta

God Is A Woman Luxurious Body Oil $38 Buy Now 1

Ulta