‘God Is a Woman’: Shop Ariana Grande’s New Line of Body Products

The Grammy winner is expanding her 'God Is a Woman' fragrance into a line of clean body products. Shop the collection now.

Ariana Grande
Ariana Grande is expanding her successful “God Is a Woman” fragrance into a line of clean body products available exclusively at Ulta Beauty.

The products retail for $12-$38 and include a skin-softening Body Scrub Soufflé ($30), Luxurious Body Oil ($35), a multi-purpose hand and body cream ($12) and a God Is A Woman Eau de Parfum Deluxe Travel Set ($38).

“Creating fragrances and developing products that I love and can share with my fans is such a rewarding creative process,” Grande said in a statement this week. “My favorite part of my personal routine includes exfoliating with the body scrub and finishing with our hydrating lotion or body oil. I am obsessed with this line and particularly with the scrub since it’s all about nourishing and caring for your skin. I am so excited for everyone to try this collection!”

“For years Ulta Beauty guests have loved Ariana Grande fragrances, and we know they’ll embrace the God Is A Woman body collection with the same passion and enthusiasm,” noted Penny Coy, Vice President Merchandising at Ulta Beauty. “As the proud retail partner, we’re delighted to exclusively offer this extension to an already beloved brand that will provide guests even more possibilities to discover self-care essentials that smell great and feel even better.”

The Body Scrub Soufflé — Grande’s favorite product in the collection — features organic, hydrating ingredients including coconut oil and shea butter. The salt-based scrub is designed to gently exfoliate while leaving the skin silky smooth.

Luxurious Body Oil is a skin-softening must-have, scented with the God is a Woman fragrance and formulated with essential acids to help nourish skin and lock in moisture, while the quick-absorbing, lightweight, nourishing multi-purpose hand cream is made with argan oil.

Shop the collection below.

